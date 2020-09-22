IPL 2020: Trent Boult 'Looking Forward' to Andre Russell Challenge

Mumbai Indians’ Kiwi pacer Trent Boult has said that he is looking forward to the challenge posed by Andre Russell when his franchise takes on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

“I think he’s one of the most destructive batsmen in the game at the moment and therein lies the challenge. It's personally why I play the game. I have probably been quoted before saying I like to take on the big players and look to take their wickets so I’ll be looking forward to that challenge at some stage of the tournament. He's a very exciting player and we’ll have to research well,” Boult said.

He added that bowling alongside India’s pace sensation Jasprit Bumrah has been very very ‘exciting’ so far.

"I have enjoyed it so far. We’ve only played but the opportunity to bowl with Bumrah and the other guys in the bowling attack as well is very exciting. It’s a good opportunity to learn and Bumrah is a very experienced guy, he’s got amazing skills. I'm hopefully looking forward to having some success with him.”

When asked about the conditions on offer in Abu Dhabi, Boult said the pitches will change with time as the tournament gets into the business end.

“As I said before, the wickets are surely going to change throughout the tournament but from what we experienced the other night, the humidity, the ball swung around a little bit. Being early in the tournament, they are fresh wickets so from my point of view I would see them as swing friendly conditions with a bit of pace in the wicket. I think the teams adjusting and accessing those conditions as early as possible are going to be the successful ones so that’s what we try to do.”

Mumbai lost their IPL opener to Chennai Super Kings which was played in Abu Dhabi. Now Rohit-Sharma-led team will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders at the very same venue.

Mumbai fans are expecting a good performance from Boult.