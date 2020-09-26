- Match 7 - 25 Sep, FriMatch Ended175/3(20.0) RR 8.75
IPL 2020: Trying to Play Along the Ground More: Prithvi Shaw
Prithvi Shaw's 64 off 43 balls helped Delhi Capitals set up a 44-run win over Chennai Super Kings here on Friday.
- IANS
- Updated: September 26, 2020, 11:45 AM IST
Prithvi Shaw's 64 off 43 balls helped Delhi Capitals set up a 44-run win over Chennai Super Kings here on Friday. Shaw hit nine fours and a six and was adjudged the Man of the Match for his performance.
"In the start you have to see how the wicket is, playing along the ground is more important. I was striking the ball well last year as well, but I was making silly mistakes," he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.
Shaw managed just five runs in his previous match. He was dismissed while trying a big shot off Mohammed Shami in the previous match and ended up getting caught at mid-on. He said that he tried to keep the ball down more often this time, something he says he is trying to do this season, which helped him build a long innings.
"This year I am going to try and play my strokes but more along the ground. I would like to see the highlights of my knock and see what I did well to get to the 50. We had a bit of a slow start in the powerplay and but we knew if we didn't lose a wicket in the powerplay it will go well later," he said.
