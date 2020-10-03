IPL 2020: Twitter Erupts as Virat Kohli Roars Back to Form with Record-breaking Innings

Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 72 off 53 balls against Rajasthan Royals to create history in the Indian Premier League. He hit seven fours and two sixes in his innings to help RCB register a comfortable 8 wicket win over the Royals in Abu Dhabi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli silenced his critics in style as he scored a match-winning 72 not out to steer his team to an eight-wicket win against the Rajasthan Royals in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League in Abu Dhabi.

Captain Kohli's knock came off 53 balls with seven fours and two sixes. He received able support from young opener Devdutt Padikkal, who came with a 45-ball 63 run knock.

The fall of Padikkal hardly affected RCB's run-chase as Kohli, who finally regained his touch, continued with his fluent shots and in the process also completed 5,500 runs in the league. The run-machine was joined by AB de Villers, who remained unbeaten on 12 off 10 balls, and the pair easily overhauled the target with five balls to spare.

As soon as the match ended, fans and former cricketers alike lauded the RCB captain's classy innings.

A comfortable win for @RCBTweets. @devdpd07 has been impressive once again. Good to see @imVkohli back amongst the runs and it only makes RCB stronger.#RCBvRR #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 3, 2020

Form is temporary class is forever ! @imVkohli however I haven’t seen this boy out of form since last 8 years which is unbelievable actually ! Paddikal looks really good need to bat together and see who hits longer — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 3, 2020

Virat Kohli has run 3 in the 19th over, he came to bat in the 2.3 over - the energy and fitness. Wow — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 3, 2020

This shot this shot, Every Virat Kohli fans want.!! pic.twitter.com/iS6Tq3rq1C — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) October 3, 2020

Kohli " Hey Haters , Daddy is back to business " pic.twitter.com/9DTsJsxQGR — Sai (@akakrcb6) October 3, 2020

#RCBvRR *Virat Kohli finally scored a 50 after 8 matches* Virat Fans: pic.twitter.com/DuLxcFzPuZ — Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) October 3, 2020

THIS IS THE KOHLI I MISSED. Damn yes, this is the Kohli I missed Come On @imVkohli@RCBTweets #RCBvRR #Valimai pic.twitter.com/EcsbqNrmZm — Steven Daniel தல⁶⁰⚡️ ᵛᵃˡᶤᵐᵃᶤ (@stevendaniel07) October 3, 2020

50 for king kohli and the Hunt Begins Now #PlayBold @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/fcA4aM6dZF — Virat Kohli Edits™ (@ViratKohliEdits) October 3, 2020

A smile and a 50 ! Go @imVkohli ! #RCBvsRR — RIDHIMA PATHAK (@PathakRidhima) October 3, 2020

The win also propelled RCB to the top of the league points table after three wins from four games.