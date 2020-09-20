IPL 2020: Twitter Explodes With Excitement Over MI & CSK Battle

The Mumbai Indians scored a total of 162 runs in the first match of the IPL 2020 against their rivals CSK. We saw some exciting sixes, wickets and catches by both the teams.

In the first innings of the inaugural match of the Dream 11 IPL 2020, Team Mumbai Indians faced the first ball of the season. They scored a total of 162 for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs.

We saw some unbelievable performance by both the CSK and the MI players which is making fans go bonkers all over the Internet.

Mumbai Indians -- 162/9 (20 overs) Saurabh Tiwary: 42 | Lungi Ngidi: 3/38 First 13 overs: 116/3 Next 7 overs: 46/6 Remember: In the 2018 season opener, #MI made 165 batting first and #CSK won by one wicket with one ball to spare#IPL2020 #MIvCSK — Cricket Afridi (@CktAfridi37) September 19, 2020

Commentator Harsha Bhogle also opened up on twitter and appreciated CSK's performance.

Outstanding comeback this. Dhoni backed Ngidi and he delivered at the back end. Champion stuff from a champion team — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 19, 2020

MI's Batsman Saurab Tiwary who now got a chance to be in the middle since 2017 put up an extraordinary show with the bat.

Don't think anyone in earth could have predicted Saurabh Tiwary hitting first six of #IPL2020 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 19, 2020

There has been an ever running Rivalry between both these teams. The moment of Rivalry came to light in the match between Hardik Pandya of MI and Ravindra Jadega of CSK.

#MIvCSK Pandya Hits 2 back to back sixes to Jadeja And In Next Over Jadeja Takes His Wicket ...!!! Le Jadeja To Pandya pic.twitter.com/wOMo7wkf3c — SONUAAAA (@_memeions_) September 19, 2020

The Former South African Skipper Faf du Plessis took 3 brilliant catches overhead at the boundary line to dismiss the aggressive Saurab Tiwary, Hardik Pandya and J. Pattinson.

The first innings of the match between the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings has been as Fascinating as expected. The men in yellow have to chase a total of 163 runs in 20 overs to beat the defending champions Mumbai Indians.

The fans are shedding all emotions on the Internet as the stadiums for the first time are empty and no spectators are allowed due to safety reasons in regard to the COVID-19 Pandemic.