T20 CARNIVAL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

Back to News18
IPL 2020
Home » Cricket Home » News

IPL 2020: Twitter Explodes With Excitement Over MI & CSK Battle

The Mumbai Indians scored a total of 162 runs in the first match of the IPL 2020 against their rivals CSK. We saw some exciting sixes, wickets and catches by both the teams.

IPL 2020: Twitter Explodes With Excitement Over MI & CSK Battle

In the first innings of the inaugural match of the Dream 11 IPL 2020, Team Mumbai Indians faced the first ball of the season. They scored a total of 162 for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGEIPL 2020 SCHEDULE  | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

We saw some unbelievable performance by both the CSK and the MI players which is making fans go bonkers all over the Internet.

Commentator Harsha Bhogle also opened up on twitter and appreciated CSK's performance.

MI's Batsman Saurab Tiwary who now got a chance to be in the middle since 2017 put up an extraordinary show with the bat.

There has been an ever running Rivalry between both these teams. The moment of Rivalry came to light in the match between Hardik Pandya of MI and Ravindra Jadega of CSK.

The Former South African Skipper Faf du Plessis took 3 brilliant catches overhead at the boundary line to dismiss the aggressive Saurab Tiwary, Hardik Pandya and J. Pattinson.

The first innings of the match between the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings has been as Fascinating as expected. The men in yellow have to chase a total of 163 runs in 20 overs to beat the defending champions Mumbai Indians.

The fans are shedding all emotions on the Internet as the stadiums for the first time are empty and no spectators are allowed due to safety reasons in regard to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Recent Matches

Upcoming Matches