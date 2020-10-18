- Match 34 - 17 Oct, SatMatch Ended179/4(20.0) RR 8.95
IPL 2020: Umpire Paschim Pathak's 'Rockstar' Hairstyle Has Twitter on Overdrive; Memes Rain on Social Media
Paschim Pathak who made his IPL debut in 2014, has stood in eight Indian Premier League games since then.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 18, 2020, 5:13 PM IST
As Sunrisers Hyderabad took on Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi, in match number 35 of the ongoing Indian Premier League, more than the contest, one of the onfield umpires became the centre of attraction, because of his hairstyle.
Paschim Pathak who made his IPL debut in 2014, has stood in eight Indian Premier League games since then, has hogged all the limelight.
Hair goals bro. Ladkiyaan bhi sharma jaayegi 😛
Umpire Paschim Pathak 😎
Baal bhi mast, naam bhi mast 😂#IPL2020 #SRHvsKKR #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/NhljZwMm8V
— Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) October 18, 2020
This umpire Paschim Pathak looks like Taher Shah and sounds like SRT.#IPL2020
— Mr. A 🏏 (@cricdrugs) October 18, 2020
Paschim Pathak is an antique umpire 😂 Long hair, different pose!#Dream11IPL #IPLT20 #Cricket#SRHvsKKR #KKRvsSRH #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/HDtdJBjtKl
— Gagan Thengane (@Kintu_Parantu) October 18, 2020
His name is Paschim Pathak. https://t.co/OYXL59sxrI
— Zomon (@DonEsQue) October 18, 2020
Bobby Deol is so talented 😭😭😭 #DuniyaHaseenoKaMela #PaschimPathak#KKRvsSRH #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/8fuIB1fFbo
— Monil Saxena (@MonilSaxena21) October 18, 2020
He has officiated two Women's ODI Matches games in 2012 as well. Pathak has officiated in Indian domestic cricket since 2009 was the reserve umpire for two Tests and three ODIs in India.
In 2015, Pathak became first Indian umpire to wear a helmet while umpiring in a match.
But this is not the first time when netizens went gaga over him, during Rajasthan vs Bangalore match, fans were seen making the observation as they hilariously joked that Sachin Tendulkar seems to be officiating the Dream11 IPL 2020 match between the two sides. After several fans made the same observation, many also started sharing comical jokes on the same.
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner on Sunday won the toss and opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). SRH made two changes to their side which last featured against Chennai Super Kings. Basil Thampi came in place of Khaleel Ahmed and Abdul Samad replaced Shahbaz Nadeem.
