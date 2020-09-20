IPL 2020: Twitter Reacts to 'Clueless' Shikhar Dhawan as he Starts IPL with a Duck
Shikhar Dhawan was run out early in on the match against Kings XI Punjab after confusion in the middle with Prithvi Shaw.
- Updated: September 20, 2020, 10:12 PM IST
It was not an ideal start for Delhi Capitals' star opener Shikhar Dhawan in the Indian Premier League (IPL), as he suffered an unlucky dismissal in their opening game against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Sunday.
After surviving the first over from Sheldon Cottrell, the veteran got involved in a miscommunication with his partner Prithvi Shaw while running between the wickets and was run out for a duck in the second over of the match
IPL 2020 : DC vs KXIP 2nd Match : Shikhar Dhawan Run Out#DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/qUgB9GhUnd
— IPL 2020 HIGHLIGHT (@ipl2020highlite) September 20, 2020
The incident took place on the fourth ball of Mohammed Shami’s over in which Dhawan gloved a delivery behind the stumps, but KL Rahul failed to grab it. Dhawan thought he could sneak in a single and he dashed down the track towards the other end.
Shikhar Dhawan looking for Prithvi Shaw in inning break. #DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/MSloSLG6sn
— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 20, 2020
Gabbar #ShikharDhawan
— Shekhar Giri (@Shekhar_the_one) September 20, 2020
Shikhar Dhawan has to shoot some reels and Insta Videos - could not stay much on pitch
— C O N F U J I T (@SurajitTweet) September 20, 2020
Rey @SDhawan25 https://t.co/cbdL6BGVSt pic.twitter.com/juN4cgVtY0
— బుజ్జిగాడి Fan ️ (@NellorRebelStar) September 20, 2020
Dhawan had to walk back without scoring a single run as DC got off to a poor start after being asked to bat.