IPL 2020: Twitter Reacts to 'Clueless' Shikhar Dhawan as he Starts IPL with a Duck

Shikhar Dhawan was run out early in on the match against Kings XI Punjab after confusion in the middle with Prithvi Shaw.

It was not an ideal start for Delhi Capitals' star opener Shikhar Dhawan in the Indian Premier League (IPL), as he suffered an unlucky dismissal in their opening game against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Sunday.

After surviving the first over from Sheldon Cottrell, the veteran got involved in a miscommunication with his partner Prithvi Shaw while running between the wickets and was run out for a duck in the second over of the match

IPL 2020 : DC vs KXIP 2nd Match : Shikhar Dhawan Run Out#DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/qUgB9GhUnd — IPL 2020 HIGHLIGHT (@ipl2020highlite) September 20, 2020

The incident took place on the fourth ball of Mohammed Shami’s over in which Dhawan gloved a delivery behind the stumps, but KL Rahul failed to grab it. Dhawan thought he could sneak in a single and he dashed down the track towards the other end.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the same old Gabbar problem.

Shikhar Dhawan looking for Prithvi Shaw in inning break. #DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/MSloSLG6sn — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 20, 2020

Shikhar Dhawan has to shoot some reels and Insta Videos - could not stay much on pitch — C O N F U J I T (@SurajitTweet) September 20, 2020

Dhawan had to walk back without scoring a single run as DC got off to a poor start after being asked to bat.