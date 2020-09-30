T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2020: Twitter Slams Ashish Nehra’s “Yorker is the Most Overrated Delivery in Cricket” Comment

Ashish Nehra came forward with a surprising comment saying that yorkers were the most overrated delivery in T20 cricket.

IPL 2020: Twitter Slams Ashish Nehra’s “Yorker is the Most Overrated Delivery in Cricket” Comment

Ashish Nehra who won the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is a part of Hindi commentary. The former India pacer notes alongside the likes of Irfan Pathan and Sunil Gavaskar in the regional commentary panel.

The match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on September 29 witnessed a magnificent spell by T Natarajan. The six yorkers bowled by him did not sanction runs from the Delhi-based outfit batsmen. Former Australian right-arm fast bowler Brett Lee was all praises for his technique.

However, Nehra came forward with a surprising comment saying that yorkers were the most overrated delivery in T20 cricket. As per Nehra’s belief, it should be bowled based on circumstances of the game and the batsman on strike. He criticised bowlers’ mentality saying that yorkers should only be delivered in the last 3-4 overs.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Debutant Abdul Samad on Cloud Nine After Hitting Anrich Nortje For a Six

Now, the viewers, who follow the ongoing season on Star Sports 1 Hindi, have reacted to Nehra’s remark and some have even schooled him for the same.

Following were some of the reactions to the seamer’s comments online:

Some tagged and responded to tweets by Virendra Sehwag and Brett Lee where they praised Natarajan’s efforts:

Nehra, who was bowling coach of the Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB), was removed ahead of the IPL 2020.

Touted as one of the best bowlers India national cricket team has ever seen by Ravi Shastri, Nehra announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2017.  The Twenty20 International match at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground against New Zealand was his last appearance.

