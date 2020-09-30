- Match 11 - 29 Sep, TueMatch Ended162/4(20.0) RR 8.1
IPL 2020: Twitter Slams Ashish Nehra’s “Yorker is the Most Overrated Delivery in Cricket” Comment
Ashish Nehra came forward with a surprising comment saying that yorkers were the most overrated delivery in T20 cricket.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 30, 2020, 6:37 PM IST
Ashish Nehra who won the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is a part of Hindi commentary. The former India pacer notes alongside the likes of Irfan Pathan and Sunil Gavaskar in the regional commentary panel.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
The match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on September 29 witnessed a magnificent spell by T Natarajan. The six yorkers bowled by him did not sanction runs from the Delhi-based outfit batsmen. Former Australian right-arm fast bowler Brett Lee was all praises for his technique.
However, Nehra came forward with a surprising comment saying that yorkers were the most overrated delivery in T20 cricket. As per Nehra’s belief, it should be bowled based on circumstances of the game and the batsman on strike. He criticised bowlers’ mentality saying that yorkers should only be delivered in the last 3-4 overs.
ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Debutant Abdul Samad on Cloud Nine After Hitting Anrich Nortje For a Six
Now, the viewers, who follow the ongoing season on Star Sports 1 Hindi, have reacted to Nehra’s remark and some have even schooled him for the same.
Following were some of the reactions to the seamer’s comments online:
Won't be talked about, but T Natarajan has shown the kind of skill a few T20 pace bowlers can only dream of.
Nailing that yorker bang on, repeatedly, almost as if mocking Nehra who called the yorker "overrated".#DCvsSRH
— Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) September 29, 2020
Natrajan just (hopefully) sealed this game for SRH with a YORKER but Nehra ji on Star Sports says Yorkers are overrated.
— Akshay (@Kohlify) September 29, 2020
SRH bowlers trying to bowl Yorkers after Nehra ji said yorker is overrated 🙂
Thank you Nehra ji 🙌
— Neha✨ (@NJagnani) September 29, 2020
Nehra was saying yorker is most overrated bowl😂😂😂, and Nattu's 9 Yorkers Were the One of the reasons for #SRH Victory today 👍.
— Mani Kumar :-) (@IMBhUviAn) September 29, 2020
Ashish Nehra was speaking nonsense in commentary box and was calling yorker as most overrated delivery in T20 cricket. Just because he couldn't bowl yorkers?
— 🙂 shalini (@__am_okay) September 29, 2020
Some tagged and responded to tweets by Virendra Sehwag and Brett Lee where they praised Natarajan’s efforts:
Aur aapke Charsi Dost Nehra ko Yorker overrated lagti hain. https://t.co/gbusODw4Wv
— Ayush Pandey (@imAyushPandey7) September 30, 2020
Legend ashish nehra told us yorker is overrated.
— Vikas (@CarelessVik) September 29, 2020
Nehra, who was bowling coach of the Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB), was removed ahead of the IPL 2020.
Touted as one of the best bowlers India national cricket team has ever seen by Ravi Shastri, Nehra announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in 2017. The Twenty20 International match at Feroz Shah Kotla Ground against New Zealand was his last appearance.
