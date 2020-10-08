IPL 2020: Twitterati Slam Kedar Jadhav For His Woeful Knock Against Kolkata Knight Riders

The Chennai Super Kings are being trolled left and right on social media for not being able to hit the top of the points table. After the loss against KKR, Kedar Jadhav from CSK is being trolled and blamed by Twitterati for the loss.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Kedar Jadhav is having a torrid time in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-hander seems awfully short of form and confidence. He’s batted on four occasions in the six matches he’s played so far with a dismal average of 19.33.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Jadhav has been struggling to find form in the IPL, from being injured in the first match of the 2018 IPL, where he played in the finals against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium. His poor form continued in the 2019 IPL edition where he suffered an injury again. However, this year too hasn’t been kind to him.

In the previous game between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed in Abu Dhabi, KKR went to bat first and posted a decent total of 167 runs on the scoreboard. Chasing 168, Chennai Super Kings’ openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis gave them a good start. However, the middle order suffered with MS Dhoni getting out early after making just 11 runs in 12 balls and Sam Curran was dismissed at 17. The onus of the chase fell on Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja. While Jadeja scored 21 in eight deliveries, Jadhav scored seven off 12 balls. With their innings ended on 157, KKR won the match by 10 runs.

Also Read: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab - Top 5 Players to Watch Out For

CSK supporters blamed Jadhav’s slow batting for the loss and have heavily trolled him on social media.

One user expressed his displeasure by posting an image of Kedar Jadhav’s IPL auction image and captioned it as “I want to report a robber.”

“ Can even digest the fact that CSK lost the match,” wrote another user. He went to add excerpts from the match about Jadhav changing his bat, but didn’t try to run in the last over.

Can even digest that #CSK lost the match. But, #Jadhav changed his bat and didn’t try to run in the last over. Don’t know what to say — Sathish Kumar M (@sathishmsk) October 7, 2020

A lot of users voiced their concern to drop Jadhav from the team by tweeting funny memes.

CSK fans : Please drop kedar Jadhav le Dhoni :- pic.twitter.com/hnCqG5Euha — Kinshu Mahour (@KinshuMahour) October 8, 2020

Jadhav hasn’t bowled either and his innings with the bat in IPL 2020 has produced woeful scores of 22, 26, and three so far.