IPL 2020: Two-time Champions, Gambhir's Consistency & Narine's Wickets - Numbers that Define KKR

In this piece we look at some stats which define the performance of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – who had a tough start in the initial few seasons but showed their class in 2012 and 2014 by winning the tournament.

In this piece we look at some stats which define the performance of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) – who had a tough start in the initial few seasons but showed their class in 2012 and 2014 by winning the tournament.

FULL IPL 2020 COVERAGE

2: Number of IPL Titles

KKR were the IPL Champions in 2012 and 2014. They beat CSK in a tense final in Chennai in 2012 chasing down 190 with just 2 balls to spare.

Manvinder Bisla was the star of the chase with a 48-ball 89. KKR pulled off another splendid chase in the final against Kings XI Punjab in

Bengaluru in 2014. They reached their target of 200 with three balls to spare and three wickets in hand. Manish Pandey produced the match-winning performance with the bat with a 50-ball 94.

590: Highest Aggregate Runs in 2012 – Gautam Gambhir

Skipper, Gautam Gambhir was the highest run-getter for KKR and the second- highest overall in the victorious campaign in 2012. He aggregated 590 runs in 17 innings. It is the second-highest aggregate for KKR in a season.

660: Highest Aggregate Runs in a Season for KKR – Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa was the star batsman in the victorious 2014 edition. He was the leading run-getter (amongst all teams) with 660 runs in 16 matches in the season.

24 & 21: Highest Number of Wickets in 2012 and 2014 for KKR – Sunil Narine

Narine was the highest wicket-taker for KKR (and the second-highest overall) in both 2012 and 2014 playing the pivotal role with the ball in their two championship victories.

68.75%: Best Win Percentage in a Season

KKR won 11 of their 16 matches in 2014 (including the knockout/qualifiers).

51.69%: Percentage of Matches Won in the IPL

KKR has won 92 of their 178 matches in the IPL.

68%: Maximum Win Percentage (min. 10 matches) against a team (vs KXIP)

KKR have beaten KXIP in 17 of their 25 encounters against them.

24%: Lowest Win Percentage against a team (vs MI)

21.42%: Lowest Win Percentage in a Season (2009)

KKR had their worst season in 2009 - they lost 10 of their 14 matches in the edition finishing last in the points table.

6: Number of times entered Knockouts/Playoffs

KKR have made it to the knockouts/playoffs in 6 editions – 2011, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

245/6: Highest Total (vs Kings XI in Indore in 2018)

Sunil Narine’s 36-ball 75 and Dinesh Karthik’s 23-ball 50 took KKR to their highest score in the IPL. It is the fourth highest total by any team in the IPL.

67: Lowest Total (vs MI in Mumbai in 2008)

140: Largest Margin of Victory by Runs (vs RCB in Bengaluru in 2008)

2: Lowest Margin of Victory by Runs (vs RCB in Sharjah in 2014)

1 & 1: Lowest Margin of Victory by Wickets and Balls Remaining (vs Kings XI in Kolkata in 2015)

3: Number of Tied Matches (vs RR in Cape Town in 2009, RR in Abu Dhabi in 2014 & DC in Delhi in 2019)

3035: Maximum Aggregate Runs – Gautam Gambhir

27: Maximum 50-plus scores – Gautam Gambhir

158*: The Only Hundred for KKR in the IPL – Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum blasted an unbeaten 158 off just 73 deliveries in the very first match of the IPL against RCB in Bengaluru in 2008. It remains the only hundred for KKR in the IPL.

41.72: Best Batting Average (min. 500 runs) – Dinesh Karthik

188.74: Highest Strike Rate (min. 500 runs) – Andre Russell

Russell has also represented DD in the IPL. His overall strike rate of 186.41 is the highest in IPL history. Interestingly, it is Sunil Narine (only represented KKR) who has the second- highest strike rate of 168.34 in the IPL (min. 400 runs)!

369.23: Highest Strike Rate in a 30-plus Innings – Andre Russell (vs RCB in Bengaluru in 2019)

Russell’s blitzkrieg innings (13-ball unbeaten 48) helped KKR chase down RCB’s 205 in Bengaluru in 2019.

15: Maximum Number of 200-plus Strike Rate Innings (min. runs 30) – Andre Russell

Russell is probably the most destructive batsman in the history of the IPL! Two of his 15 200-plus strike rate innings had a strike rate of in excess of 300 and 4 between 250 and 300.

3/5: Number of Times Gambhir Featured in Five Highest Runs Tallies for KKR in a Season

Gambhir was KKR’s highest run-getter in 2012 (590 runs), 2016 (501) and 2017 (498).

122: Maximum Number of Wickets – Sunil Narine

The second-highest, Piyush Chawla is at a distant 66.

6.58: Lowest Economy Rate (min. 20 wickets) – Iqbal Abdulla

Slow left-arm orthodox bowler played 33 matches for KKR between 2008 and 2013. Sunil Narine has the second-best economy rate of 6.67.

23.31: Best Bowling Average (min. 20 wickets) – Sunil Narine

16.6: Best Bowling Strike Rate (min. 20 wickets) – Andre Russell Russell has picked 54 wickets in 54 innings (150.1 overs) for KKR. Thus, Russell, quite uniquely has the best Batting and Bowling Strike Rate for KKR in the IPL!

5-19: Best Bowling Figures in an Innings – Sunil Narine (vs KXIP in Kolkata in 2012)

24: Maximum Wickets in a Season – Sunil Narine (2012)

Sunil Narine is at number 2 (22 wickets in 2013) and number 3 (21 wickets in 2014) positions too!

49: KKR Dismissed RCB for the Lowest Total in IPL History

KKR bowled out RCB for 49 at the Eden Gardens in 2017 – it remains the lowest total in IPL history!

184*: Highest Partnership for any Wicket – Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn (vs Gujarat Lions in Rajkot in 2017)

It is the second-highest partnership for the opening-wicket in IPL history!

108: Most Matches as Captain – Gautam Gambhir

Overall (including captaining the Daredevils), Gambhir has led in 129 matches in the IPL – only the second-highest after MS Dhoni (174).

ALL TIME KKR XI:

1) Sunil Narine

2) Chris Lynn

3) Gautam Gambhir (Captain)

4) Robin Uthappa

5) Dinesh Karthik (wk)

6) Andre Russell

7) Shakib Al Hasan

8) Yusuf Pathan

9) L Balaji

10) Umesh Yadav

11) Piyush Chawla