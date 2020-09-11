IPL 2020: Two-Time Toppers, Zero Finals - Numbers That Define Delhi Capitals Over the Years

In this piece we look at some stats which define the performance of Delhi Capitals (DC) – who topped the league table in 2009 and 2012 but remain the only team in IPL history to have never made it to the final of the tournament.

In this piece we look at some stats which define the performance of Delhi Capitals (DC) – who topped the league table in 2009 and 2012 but remain the only team in IPL history to have never made it to the final of the tournament.

2: Number of times finished as Table Toppers

DC finished as table toppers in 2009 in South Africa where they won 10 of their 14 group-stage matches before bowling out to Deccan Chargers in the semi-final.

DC again finished in pole position with 11 wins from 16 matches in 2012 but could not make use of the two qualifying opportunities to reach the final.

0: Number of times reached IPL Final

DC is the only team amongst the 8 participating in IPL 2020 to have not made it to even a single IPL final.

ALSO READ: Need to Bowl More at Training to Get into Rhythm - Kagiso Rabada

43.5%: Percentage of Matches Won in the IPL

DC has won 77 (including a tie) of the 177 matches it has played in the IPL and has the worst win percentage amongst the 8 participating teams in this year’s edition.

63.63%: Maximum Win Percentage (min. 10 matches) against a team (vs Deccan Chargers)

DC has had the better of Deccan Chargers winning 7 of the 11 encounters against them.

28.57%: Lowest Win Percentage against a team (vs CSK)

DC has a woeful record against CSK having lost 15 of the 21 matches between the two sides.

66.67%: Maximum Win Percentage in a Season (2009)

DC finished as table toppers in the 2009 edition in South Africa where they won 10 of their 14 group-stage matches before losing in the semi-final.

ALSO READ: R Ashwin and I Are on Same Page About Running Out Non-strikers, Says Ricky Ponting

14.29%: Lowest Win Percentage in a Season (2014)

DC won just 2 (and lost 12) of the 14 matches they played in 2014.

2013-2018: Worst Period for DC in the IPL

DC finished last in the table in 2013, 2014 and 2018.

They had the worst record amongst all teams in this six-year period.

4: Number of times finished Last in the Points Table

DC finished with the wooden spoon in 2011, 2013, 2014 and 2018.

It is the maximum number of times any team has finished last in a season.

4: Number of times entered Knockouts

DC made it to the semi-final in the first two editions in 2008 and 2009. They also made it to the playoffs in 2012 and 2019.

231/4: Highest Total (vs Kings XI in Delhi in 2011)

David Warner and Virender Sehwag, both hit rapid 77s.

4/5: 4 of DC’s top 5 totals have come at their home venue – the Arun Jaitley Stadium (Ferozshah Kotla) in Delhi

A batting friendly track and short boundaries are the primary reasons for big totals at the venue.

ALSO READ: Shreyas Iyer Will Lead Us The Right Way, Says Shikhar Dhawan

66 All Out: Lowest Total (vs MI in Delhi in 2017)

10: Number of times Bowled Out/Played out 20 overs for Less than 100

It is the maximum amongst all the 8 participating teams in IPL 2020

It shows the lack of depth in batting that has plagued DC over the years and their propensity to a collapse.

97: Largest Margin of Victory (vs RPS in Pune in 2017)

1: Lowest Margin of Victory (vs RR in Delhi in 2012)

2: Number of Tied Matches (vs RCB in Bengaluru in 2013 & KKR in Delhi in 2019)

2174: Maximum Aggregate Runs – Virender Sehwag

2: Maximum Number of Hundreds – David Warner

44.13: Best Batting Average (min. 500 runs) – JP Duminy

36.16: Best Batting Average (Indian) – Rishabh Pant

162.69: Highest Strike Rate (min. 500 runs) – Rishabh Pant

He is followed by Sehwag (160.32).

128*: Highest Individual Score in a Match – Rishabh Pant (vs SRH in Delhi in 2018)

Pant slammed 15 fours and 7 sixes (ie a century in boundaries itself!) as he smashed an unbeaten 128 off just 63 deliveries against SRH in Delhi in 2018.

422.22: Highest Strike Rate in a 30-plus Innings – Chris Morris (vs RPS in Pune in 2017)

Chris Morris blasted an unbeaten 38 off just 9 deliveries against RPS in Pune in 2017.

It is the fastest 30-plus score in IPL history!

8: Maximum Number of 200-plus Strike Rate Innings (min. runs 25) –Rishabh Pant.

Sehwag produced 7 such innings.

684: Highest Aggregate in a Series – Rishabh Pant (2018)

Pant amassed 684 runs in 14 matches in the 2018 edition at an average of 52.61 and strike rate of 173.6. His exploits included a hundred and 5 fifties.

He was the second-highest run-getter of the tournament.

Pant’s Strike Rate of 173.6 in 2018 is the second-highest (after Gayle in 2011 – 183.13) for all batsmen with a minimum of 600 runs in a season.

29.81: Bowling Average across all IPL Seasons

DC’s Bowling Average is amongst the lowest.

97: Maximum Number of Wickets – Amit Mishra

7.12: Lowest Economy Rate (min. 20 wickets) – Dirk Nannes

17.93: Best Bowling Average (min. 20 wickets) – Kagiso Rabada

13.2: Best Bowling Strike Rate (min. 20 wickets) – Kagiso Rabada

5-17: Best Bowling Figures in an Innings – Amit Mishra (vs Deccan Chargers in Delhi in 2008)

The second best figures for DC (4-11 in 3 overs against Kings XI in Delhi in 2016) are also credited to Amit Mishra.

25: Maximum Wickets in a Season – Kagiso Rabada in 2019 & Morne Morkel in 2012

Morkel was the leading wicket-taker of the 2012 season.

189*: Highest Partnership for any Wicket – David Warner and Naman Ojha (vs Deccan Chargers in Hyderabad in 2012)

It is the fifth-highest partnership in IPL history!

52: Most Matches as Captain – Virender Sehwag

AN ALL TIME DC XI:

1) Virender Sehwag (Captain)

2) David Warner

3) Prithvi Shaw

4) Shreyas Iyer

5) Rishabh Pant (wk)

6) Chris Morris

7) Shahbaz Nadeem

8) Kagiso Rabada

9) Morne Morkel

10) Amit Mishra

11) Ashish Nehra