IPL 2020: UAE Captain Drafted in RCB Training Camp, To Stay With Team for Entire Tournament

RCB are leaving no stone unturned to do well in the IPL 2020. Now they have drafted UAE captain Ahmed Raza to train with them for the entire duration of the competition. According to The National, Raza has completed seven days of quarantine and has begun his training with the squad.

Apart from that, 19-year-old UAE leg-spinner, Karthik Meiyappan has also been included in the squad.

“I was introduced to the players and support staff, and it was really nice for Sri [Sriram] to put in that word for me,” Raza, 31, said.

“He introduced me as the UAE captain. And can you imagine AB walking up to you and saying: ‘Thank you for helping us out.’ Seriously, it was surreal.”

“The lockdown period that we had in March helped me to stay sane in those seven days as well,” Raza said.

“I was doing the routine that I used to do in my house back then, including room workouts with bodyweight, that sort of stuff.

“I focused on the fact it was just a matter of time before I got out.

"It does feel slightly strange being in this bio-secure bubble, but credit to the IPL and RCB.

“This hotel is great, they have a fantastic team room, and when we have a private area of beach access as well.

“And then it was great to be involved in my first training session at the ICC Academy as well, as it felt like going back home.”