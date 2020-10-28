- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueMatch Ended219/2(20.0) RR 10.95
HYD
DEL131/10(20.0) RR 10.95
Hyderabad beat Delhi by 88 runs
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonMatch Ended149/9(20.0) RR 7.45
KOL
PUN150/2(20.0) RR 7.45
Punjab beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Umpire Anil Chaudhary Sparks Controversy for Seemingly Influencing DRS Call
Umpire Anil Chaudhary triggered a controversy in the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Dubai when he seemingly influenced a DRS decision.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 28, 2020, 11:13 AM IST
The incident happened in the 17th over of DC's chase when Sandeep Sharma struck R Ashwin's pads. SRH appealed immediately, to which Chaudhary said not out and tapped his knuckles to indicate an inside edge. David Warner, the SRH captain, decided not to review the call.
The decision had little impact on the game as SRH were on their way to a comfortable win. They scored 219 for 2 and ended winning by 88 runs.
According to the IPL playing conditions, the players are not permitted to consult the umpire about “any aspect of a decision before deciding” on whether to review. However, there's no mention of a scenario where an umpire indicates an aspect of the decision making process.
"Under no circumstances is any player permitted to query an umpire about any aspect of a decision before deciding on whether or not to request a Player Review,” reads Article 3.2.3 of IPL’s playing conditions.
"If the on-field umpires believe that the captain or either batsman has received direct or indirect input emanating other than from the players on the field, then they may at their discretion, decline the request for a Player Review. In particular, signals from the dressing room must not be given. Breach of this provision will be liable for reporting under COC."
Commentators Scott Styris and Sanjay Bangar on Star Sports Dugout questioned the umpire's action.
"Should the umpire be doing that? Standing there saying ‘bat’?" asked Styris. "With the ability now of teams to have reviews, should he be giving a cue to the players? When we played before DRS was around, we would often see umpires do that, and there was no problem, because he was then helping the fielding team out as to say why it was given not out – ‘I believe he hit it’. But now, with the DRS...”
Bangar agreed with Styris.
"I’m with your there, Scottie, on the umpire giving an indication to the players when they have to make a decision within those 15 seconds,” he said. “If at all they (umpires) want to convey something to the bowlers or to a player who might have just questioned him, he should be doing that after the 15 seconds. Not straightaway after the event has happened."
Brett Lee too joined in.
"Watch the umpire here, tapping his hand, which is the universal umpire’s signal for ball hitting the bat. It basically says to the fielding side, the bowler – ‘I believe he’s hit it, so there’s no point reviewing’. You still have your right to review, of course, but you’re not going to."
