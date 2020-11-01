IPL 2020: Unfortunate Things Didn't Go Our Way But Proud of the Team - KL Rahul

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul said that they have only themselves to blame after they crashed out of reckoning for the IPL 2020 playoffs.

Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul said that they have only themselves to blame after they crashed out of reckoning for the IPL 2020 playoffs when they suffered a nine-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings on Sunday (November 1). KXIP needed to register a win over CSK in their final group stage game in order to be in with a chance of making the playoffs. However, they joined MS Dhoni's men as one of two sides to be eliminated. (IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE)

"It is as simple as that. We didn't bat really well. Big pressure game and we expected 180-190 on the board, unfortunately we couldn't soak in the pressure and get a big total. Disappointed but that's how IPL goes," Rahul said in the post-match presentation. (IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP)

"We didn't have results going our way in the first half. The team still felt we were playing good cricket. We were patchy at times with the bowling and the batting didn't come together in the first half, we started doing well in the second half and really proud that we gave ourselves an opportunity to come into the top four."

Rahul further went on to say that it was unfortunate that results didn't go their way but they will look to bounce back harder next year.

"Unfortunate that today and yesterday's game didn't go our way but proud of the team. Hopefully come back stronger next year and forget this year. If you look back at it , we had a lot of games in our pocket but we couldn't get over the line.

"We only have ourselves to blame. At the start of the tournament, that short run has come back to bite us very hard. We all make mistakes and we have made a few this season. We need to accept it, learn from it and come back stronger."