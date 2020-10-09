IPL 2020: 'Unhappy' Kings XI Punjab to Replace Maxwell with Chris Gayle, Feels Pragyan Ojha

The Australia all-rounder has managed just 48 runs in six matches and struggled to find his rhythm. There were expectations of him to replicate his heroics from the previous edition but another low score has put his place in jeopardy.

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha feels that Kings XI Punjab's Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell will soon be replaced by Chris Gayle in the starting line-up.

"The message was very clear that they were not happy with Maxwell. It’s a clear statement if Chris Gayle walks in, Maxwell walks out," Ojha told Sports Today.

Ojha also feels that KL Rahul has not been able to play like his usual self as he has been burdened under the pressure of a rather fragile middle-order of his team. On Thursday, KXIP suffered their fifth defeat of the season against Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the lack of experience was visible in their batting line-up.

"Last game, and this game also we saw that KL Rahul was not comfortable, the way he was batting. Previously we have seen he just went out, he batted the way he wanted to, pure magic. But the last two games, I don’t know he was not there," Ojha said.

Despite two faltering performances, KL Rahul is firmly holding his claim on the orange cap with 313 runs in six outings. He is scoring runs at a strike rate of 136.68 but his powerplay strike rate (113.3) is a spot of concern for the team management.

"He knew that the middle order is not doing well, that pressure and when you have over 200 runs to chase, any batsman would feel the pressure. And Rahul knows that if he and Mayank don’t do well, they have a fragile middle order. Anil Kumble mentioned Chris Gayle, they wanted him to play but he was not well,” Ojha further said.