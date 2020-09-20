IPL 2020: Universe Boss Chris Gayle Only 16 Runs Away from 4500-run Mark in IPL

If Chris Gayle of Kings XI Punjab manages to reach the mark against Delhi Capitals, he will become only the second foreign player after David Warner to enter another elite IPL list.

When Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) kick start their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 journey against Shreyas Iyer led Delhi Capitals (DC), Chris Gayle will be on the verge of joining an elite list of cricketers.

The hard-hitting West Indian batsman who has scored 4,484 runs in 125 matches, will need just 16 runs to surpass the 4500-run mark in IPL. If the Universe Boss plays the first match and scores 16 runs, then he will become the only second second foreign player after David Warner to do so.

Overall, the veteran batsman will be sixth player to cross 4,500 IPL runs, after Virat Kohli (5,412 runs in 177 games), Suresh Raina (5,368 runs in 193 games), Rohit Sharma (4,898 in 188 games), David Warner (4,706 in 126 games) and Shikhar Dhawan (4,5679 runs in 159 games).

Meanwhile, KXIP captain and team India mainstay KL Rahul is 23 runs away from surpassing the 2000-run mark in IPL. If he manages to do so on Sunday, he will become only the 20th Indian to break the 2000 run barrier in the Indian Premier League.

Ahead of the encounter, Rahul hoped KXIP will play good brand of cricket which will help them in the tournament. “The team has been fantastic, we’ve been getting along great and are looking forward to playing a good brand of cricket and making this season a memorable one,” Rahul said.

“We’re confident, we’re motivated and we are really excited to be a part of this edition of the Indian Premier League.”

With the likes of KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran and Mayank Agarwal, Kings XI Punjab boasts a strong batting line-up. Meanwhile, their bowling is supported by Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh and Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman.