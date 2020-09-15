IPL 2020: 'Very Pleased to See Kamlesh Nagarkoti Finally Fit to Play After Two Years,' Says Nayar

Kolkata Knight Riders assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has said he is glad to see Kamlesh Nagarkoti finally match-fit after having missed out of the previous two IPL seasons.

Kolkata Knight Riders assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has said he is glad to see Kamlesh Nagarkoti finally match-fit after having missed out of the previous two IPL seasons. Nagarkoti, a star fast bowler of the India team that won the Under-19 World Cup in 2018, was picked up by the KKR franchise for the 2018 IPL. However, injury after injury forced Nagarkoti out of action for the last two years.

KKR however backed him through the years, and the pacer from Rajasthan is now fit to take field for them in the 2020 season. Nayar said he ws pleased to see 'the child' getting to play finally.

"All the kids are good within the aspect. Kamlesh, Shivam (Mavi) and all of the boys know the way in particular they’re and what they will do. I believe it’s nice that Kamlesh is match fit and hopefully he’ll stay match fit for the IPL. Personally, I might be very pleased to see the child lastly getting to play after two years. These are thrilling occasions forward," Nayar told Sportstar.

Nayar also opened up on their big purchases in the IPL 2020 player auction - Pat Cummins for Rs 15.5 crore and Eoin Morgan for Rs 5.25 crore. Nayar said the idea was to have a 'leadership' group and the captain and coach were along with them in the plan.

"One of the things we were looking for the team was leadership quality in the group. Brendon and Dinesh were very upfront about it. We thought Morgan and Cummins could add a lot of value. One is a World Cup winner and the other is the No. 1 Test bowler and vice-captain of Australia. This is what we needed. Hopefully, we will have a great season," Nayar said.