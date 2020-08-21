Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL 2020: Very Proud to be Associated With Virat Kohli, Says RCB Chairman

RCB chairman has said that they are in no mood to part ways with Kohli despite some inconsistent performances in recent years.

Cricketnext Staff |August 21, 2020, 4:42 PM IST
Virat gets RCB backing

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Virat Kohli are synonymous to each other. Ever since Kohli took over the reigns of the team, there have been quite a few inconsistent seasons, and a couple of final appearances too. But his own performance has been top notch till now, and is the highest scorer in the IPL.

ALSO READ - IPL 2020: Lasith Malinga to Miss Initial Phase in UAE, Will Join Team Later

RCB chairman Sanjeev Churiwala has reaffirmed that franchise has full faith on the Indian skipper. “Virat is the Indian captain. And has the highest fan-followers. We all love Virat and love to be associated with him,” Churiwala said. RCB’s highest run-scorer Kohli has led them in 110 matches, out of which RCB have won 49 and lost 55.

“Look, this is what (the) game is: sometimes you lose, sometimes you win, but let’s not forget what that individual is and what kind of track record he has,” he said. “As RCB, as an RCB owner, we are very, very proud that Virat is associated with us,” Churiwala added.

When asked about RCB’s prospects in the upcoming Indian Premier League, Churiwala said that it is a side with ‘proper balance.’

“Without getting into specific names, on the matter of what was in our minds - very clearly, we were buying out to ensure that we can create a core XI. Each and every player has a meaningful role to play, whether they’re in the XI or not in the XI.

ALSO READ - IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya and Brother Krunal are Getting Used to their New Travel Look

“Number two, we also wanted to ensure that we have a proper balance between the batting side and the bowling side. We wanted to ensure that there’s strength on both sides. We had identified internally a couple of weaknesses we wanted to work upon, without getting to the specifics, some of the players we’ve chosen this time is to ensure that we stick to that. One of them was that the core players are national players, that’s what we’ve stuck to also this time,” he added.

The Indian Premier League begins on September 19.

