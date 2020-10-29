T20 CARNIVAL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

Back to News18
IPL 2020
Home » Cricket Home » News

IPL 2020: Video of Virat Kohli Asking Wife Anushka Sharma if She Has Eaten Goes Viral

A video of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli sweetly asking his actress wife Anushka Sharma if she has eaten, has gone viral.

  • IANS
  • Updated: October 29, 2020, 5:47 PM IST
IPL 2020: Video of Virat Kohli Asking Wife Anushka Sharma if She Has Eaten Goes Viral

In the viral video, Virat Kohli is seen gesturing from the field towards Anushka, who is pregnant, asking her if she has eaten. The actress replies to him by giving a thumbs-up sign from the stand. The two are also seen having a chat through gestures.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGEIPL 2020 SCHEDULE  | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Anushka glows in a red dress paired with big gold hoops and minimal make-up. The video of the two, which has gone viral, is from the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League on Sunday.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP  |  IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

View this post on Instagram

Couple Goals 💕 Follow ❤️ 🔥@music__and__masthi 🔥 ❤️ #Followusformore . . . 📽️ For more videos of 💕 📽️ #TollyWood #BollyWood #VideoSongs #Musically #Dance #DanceVideos 📽️🎥❤️ @instatrendsoffl #deepthishannu#combination #love #shekarmaster #naveenkumarreddy1#viral#tiktok#telugulovesongs#telugulovefailurewhatsappstatus#telugulovers #telugulovesongs #telugudubssmash #viratkohli #virushka #anushkasharma #iccworldcup2019 DISCLAIMER ‌This photo, video or Audio is not owned by ourselves ‌The copyright credit goes to respective owners ‌This video is not used for illegal sharing or profit Making ‌This video is purely Fan made ‌If any problem Message us on Instagram and the video will be removed ‌No need to report or send strike ‌Credit/Removal:-@music__and__masthi

A post shared by MUSIC & MASTHI (@music__and__masthi) on

Anushka is currently spending time with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, in the UAE, where the latest edition of IPL is being held.

Also Read: Manoj Tiwary Praises Ravi Shastri's Show of Support for Suryakumar Yadav

Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child in January next year. They shared the happy news in August, along with the caption: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."

The couple tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy.

Recent Matches

Upcoming Matches