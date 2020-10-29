- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedMatch Ended164/6(20.0) RR 8.2
IPL 2020: Video of Virat Kohli Asking Wife Anushka Sharma if She Has Eaten Goes Viral
A video of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli sweetly asking his actress wife Anushka Sharma if she has eaten, has gone viral.
- IANS
- Updated: October 29, 2020, 5:47 PM IST
In the viral video, Virat Kohli is seen gesturing from the field towards Anushka, who is pregnant, asking her if she has eaten. The actress replies to him by giving a thumbs-up sign from the stand. The two are also seen having a chat through gestures.
Anushka glows in a red dress paired with big gold hoops and minimal make-up. The video of the two, which has gone viral, is from the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League on Sunday.
Anushka is currently spending time with her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, in the UAE, where the latest edition of IPL is being held.
Virat and Anushka are expecting their first child in January next year. They shared the happy news in August, along with the caption: "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021."
The couple tied the knot in December 2017 in Italy.
