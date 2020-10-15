IPL 2020: Video Shows RCB Skipper Virat Kohli Giving a Sneak Peek Into His Cricket Kit

India cricket team skipper Virat Kohli is one of the best batsmen of the contemporary time

India cricket team skipper Virat Kohli is one of the best batsmen of the contemporary time. Besides, he is one of the fittest players in the game. He has a number of records to his name and is in the process of making new ones. He is currently seen in action in IPL 2020, leading Royal Challengers Bangalore.

RCB has posted a video on Twitter in which Kohli gives a sneak peek into his cricket kit. Sharing the video, the franchise wrote, “From bats to shoes and everything else, here’s Captain Kohli showing what he’s got in his kit.”

You’ve seen cricketers carry huge kitbags filled with their favourite gear. From bats to shoes and everything else, here’s Captain Kohli showing what he’s got in his kit. Watch out for a special appearance from a special someone.#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/VtYRUfgrIz — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 14, 2020

In the video, the RCB skipper can be heard saying that a cricket kit is the most special thing for any cricketer. He adds as kids how they used to be excited when they got a new kit bag, new pads, helmets and bats.

He says, “I think that feeling of getting the new equipment for something you love doing is something that stays with all cricketers. I love packing my bag for any new series or tour.”

Kohli, in the video, states that he likes the smell of a new cricket gear and packing things nicely in the kit gives him a lot of joy.

Showing the contents of his practice kit, he takes out things one by one. He takes out his RCB cap, thigh guard, red-coloured pads, shoes, pair of gloves and wrist bands, among others. Talking of his thigh pads, he says that it has got his test number on it, not the ODI number or the T20I number.

He has got eight to 10 pairs of gloves in his kit. He reveals that due to hot and humid weather in the UAE, extra gloves are required.

Towards the end of the video, AB de Villers is also shown. The ace batsman of RCB, on a lighter note, talks of stealing Kohli’s bats.

Under the captaincy of Kohli, RCB are placed at the third spot in the standings with 10 points. They have played seven games as of now and out of which, they emerged victorious in five. Royal Challengers Bangalore won their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders by 82 runs. Today, they are going head to head with Kings XI Punjab.