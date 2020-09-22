IPL 2020: Virat Kohli & AB de Villiers Throw Their Weight Behind Youngsters in RCB

It was a great start for RCB in the IPL 2020 as they beat SRH in their opening match by 10 runs in Dubai, on Monday.

It was a great start for RCB in the IPL 2020 as they beat SRH in their opening match by 10 runs in Dubai, on Monday. There were a few noticeable performances in the Bangalore camp, but the most effective on the night has to be by Yuzvendra Chahal, who returned with figures of 3/18 from his four overs.

Skipper Virat Kohli admitted that it was Chahal's performance that brought them back in the match, and handed them a win. "It's amazing and last year we were on the other side of the results. We kept our composure tonight. Yuzi came in and changed the game for us," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

"Tonight he showed that if you have skill, you can get purchase on any wicket. The way he came in and bowled attacking lines, he was the one in my opinion who changed the game."

The skipper who leads by example was also praise for the youngster Devdutt Padikkal, who smashed a fifty on IPL debut. "We started really well and Devdutt was really good and Finch was good too. AB batting in the last three overs helped us push it past 160 and as I said, the fact that we didn't let negativity slip into the bowling group was a great sign and Dube bowling those three overs was really good to see."

On the other hand, AB de Villiers reflected upon his own performance on his comeback and also how he is grooming new kid on the block, Australia's wicket-keeper batsman Josh Phillippe.

"For a change we are on the right side of a close game early in the season. As a 36-year-old you do doubt yourself, but we did work very hard in the training and I am very happy with the basics that we have done," ABD said after the match.

"Very competitive, the young players coming and looking like international players is really exciting to watch. I have taken Josh (Josh Phillippe) under my wing like Mark Boucher took me under his wing."