IPL 2020: Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers Break Unique Record Against KKR at Sharjah

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers achieved a unique milestone during their 100-run stand in the IPL 2020 match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsmen Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers achieved a unique milestone during their 100-run stand in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday.

The two put together a century stand for the third wicket and propelled RCB to 194-2 in the first innings against KKR, with De Villiers (73* off 33 balls) being particularly destructive.

The match against KKR was the 10th occasion when Kohli and De Villiers put together a hundred run stand for RCB, creating a unique record for the dynamic duo.

After these two, the second-highest number of century-plus stands also belong to Kohli and RCB as the skipper has been involved in nine century-plus partnerships with West Indian opener Chris Gayle.

The former Sunrisers Hyderabad opening pair of David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan have added six century partnerships, while the current pair of Warner and Bairstow have put together five hundred-run stands.

Gautam Gambhir and Robin Uthappa, who formed one of KKR’s most successful opening pairs at one point, have also added five century-stands between them.

A clinical bowling display, led by spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar, after AB de Villiers' batting pyrotechnics helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by a massive 82 runs in a lopsided IPL match here on Monday.

De Villiers smashed a sensational 33-ball 73 not out to power RCB to 194 for 2 after opting to bat. Then the RCB spin duo of Sundar (2/20) and his senior partner Chahal (1/12) reduced the match to a no-contest, stifling KKR to 112 for 9 in 20 overs.

Pacer Chris Morris (2/17) chipped in at the death to hand RCB a comprehensive win.

The win lifted RCB to third spot with 10 points from seven matches, while KKR dropped one place down to fourth with eight points as the league reached the halfway stage.