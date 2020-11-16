IPL 2020: Virat Kohli and David Warner Left Out of Irfan Pathan's Team of the Season

After erstwhile cricketers Scott Styris, Aakash Chopra, Virendra Sehwag, it’s Irfan Pathan’s turn to reveal his Best XI of IPL 2020. The former India international jumped on the bandwagon while speaking to Star Sports show Cricket Connected. The cricketer-turned-commentator picked his best team and like many others, he also had Kings XI Punjab skipper, KL Rahul on the top of his list. The Orange Cap holder has been one of the default choices in teams picked this season by everyone.

The Baroda all-rounder included three from the Delhi Capitals squad, including Shikhar Dhawan. The left hander was chosen to be Rahul’s opening partner. However, Pathan also had Australian batsman David Warner as an option but decided to go without him. He did not go with the Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper as Pathan had the option of just four overseas players.

Also Read: Will Sunrisers Hyderabad Release Kane Williamson in 2021? David Warner Clears Air

Pathan opined that both Suryakumar Yadav and AB de Villiers can dominate in the middle-overs and have the potential until the last stage of the innings. Both had impressive strike rates and played match winning knocks for their respective sides. The 36-year-old further mentioned that the players displayed rustiness, especially in the fielding sector showing brilliant fitness as the tournament progressed.

The 2007 T20 World Cup winner chose all-rounder Marcus Stoinis at number six in his team. Pathan feels that he was in amazing form this season and can spin well. The former India all-rounder at number seven fixed Rajasthan Royals’ Rahul Tewatia. Pathan feels that Tewatia won two matches for his side with his brilliant all-round show. Who will go 5th in Pathan’s team? It is none other than Kieron Pollard who faced close friend and fellow Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya as a strong contender. But Pathan went with the Carribean big man not just at 5 but also as his team’s captain. Pollard, as per Pathan, is an amazing fielder and will give him a three-dimensional player.

The 2013 ICC Champions Trophy winner overlooked T Natrajan to pick Mohammad Shami. There were no doubts whatsoever for Pathan when it came to the Purple Cap winner Kagiso Rabada and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Finally, Pathan chose Yuzvendra Chahal in place of Rashid Khan.

Also Read: BBL Tweaks Power Play and Substitution Rules, Check Them Out Here

The key omissions in Pathan’s team are Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rashid Khan, and MVP winner Jofra Archer.

Irfan Pathan’s IPL 2020 team: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Suryakumar Yadav, AB de Villiers, Kieron Pollard (c), Marcus Stoinis, Rahul Tewatia, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.