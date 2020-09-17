IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Backed Wrong Players at Times, But Can’t Blame Him - Former RCB Coach

With a staggering win percentage of 60, Virat Kohli is simply the most outstanding skipper for India in Tests. He has an equally good record leading the Indian side in limited-overs formats. But his credentials while leading the IPL franchise RCB, have been rather questionable. Former RCB coach Ray Jennings said that might have been because of Kohli backing wrong players sometimes.

Jennings went on to say that while he wanted some players to play a certain way, Kohli had different roles assigned for them. “If I have to look back then I would say that in IPL there used to be 25-30 players (in the squad) and it was the coach’s duty to look after all the players. Sometimes he was a bit of a loner in the team. Sometimes, he backed the wrong players. But, you can’t blame him for that. I wanted certain players to bowl or bat in certain conditions/situations but he had different ideas,” Jennings told Cricket.com.

He further threw light on how different and challenging can it be leading an IPL side, as compared to a national team. “See, IPL is very different from international cricket. In six weeks’ time, some players can pick form and some may go awry. So, someone in the group needs to be there all the time. When I was there certain players should have played more but he has different views. However, that is in the past and it’s nice to see him maturing day by day and he will start winning IPL trophies,” he said.

“We shouldn’t forget IPL is a game of small margins. He has made it to the semi-finals (playoffs) and final and he will definitely achieve a lot more success in the coming years. Sometimes, criticism is that he doesn’t enjoy time with the players. But, I can understand that since a captain has a lot on his plate. Also, the auction is a very important factor (in the team’s performance),” he said.

“Virat Kohli has always been an unbelievable cricket brain. He sets very high standards (for himself) and we went along despite one or two problems. You needed somebody around Virat to guide him (at that point in time). Of course, he and I bumped a few times but he is a good guy and a very quick learner. Nice to see him grow as a player and now as a captain. His mannerism is great. His best is yet to come,” Jennings said.