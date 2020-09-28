IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Becomes 3rd Indian to Play 150 T20s as Captain, Joins MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir in Elite List

Virat Kohli joined the elite of players and became the third Indian player to play 150 T20s as captain. The list is topped by MS Dhoni, who has played 273 T20s as captain.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli joined an elite IPL list as soon as he walked out for the toss ahead of the clash against Mumbai Indians. Virat, who was appointed RCB's full-time captain in 2013, is now the only third Indian to play 150 T20s as captain. This also includes the matches he has played for Team India.

Former India skipper MS Dhoni, who has played 273 T20 matches as captain tops the list. Dhoni who continues to lead Chennai Super Kings is likely to finish IPL 2020 with at least 284 caps as captain if he plays all the matches.

Following him on the list is West Indies' Daren Sammy. The two-time World Cup-winning captain led his national team and various other franchises across different T20 leagues.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir comes at the third spot with 170 games as captain. He did not get a chance to lead Men in Blue in T20Is. Gambhir captained his state team, Delhi, Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Kolkata Knight Riders. As a captain, he is best known for his stint with KKR as he led them to two IPL titles.

Virat Kohli has only led two teams in T20s - in his 12-year career so far. He started his captaincy career with Royal Challengers Bangalore and has led them in 113* matches so far. At the highest level, Kohli has led Men in Blue in 37 T20Is.

RCB have struggled under Kohli and have only won 50 matches. They have recorded 56 defeats in IPL. Under Kohli, RCB's best season came in 2016 when they qualified for the final.

The Bangalore-based franchise is yet to participate in a Playoff game since then and finished at the last spot on the points table in IPL 2019, losing the first six matches on the trot. Kohli has a winning percentage of 51.74 in IPL.