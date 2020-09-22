- Match 3 - 21 Sep, MonMatch Ended163/5(20.0) RR 8.15
IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Becomes Simranjeet Singh For A Day In Honour Of COVID Hero
With the entire world going through a pandemic, RCB and Indian skipper changes his twitter handle name to show support and love to the covid heroes.
- PTI
- Updated: September 22, 2020, 9:02 AM IST
India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli on Monday changed his Twitter handle name to Simranjeet Singh to honour the work done by the "COVID Hero" amid the pandemic.
Through the IPL, the RCB players will be honouring a bunch of good samaritans who are helping needy people amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The players wore jerseys sporting "My COVID Heroes" to pay their tribute to the "Real Challengers" in RCB's opening game Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday.
ALSO READ: Know the reason why RCB players change their name for their first game of the new season of IPL.
Simranjeet Singh is one such "Real Challenger" from Chandigarh, hearing impaired, but that did not stop him from serving his community and supporting the helpless to overcome the struggles of this pandemic by providing the needy with bare necessities and food to survive.