IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Can Be the 3rd Indian Batsman With 200 IPL Sixes After Dhoni and Rohit Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will both step on the ground from the back of defeats in their next match. Both teams will be eager to chase an impressive race for a much needed victory.

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has been gaining better scores in the last few appearances compared to his stint at the beginning of the season. Kohli is now a significant player with his improving form seen in the last two games, for the RCB going into the contest

The three-time champions, Chennai Super Kings have a great line-up of bowlers and bringing a decent run tally for his side will definitely enhance Kohli’s credence.

Kohli who is on the cusp of joining the elite list alongside the likes of Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni needs to continue playing big innings in the match.

The 31-year-old has 193 sixes to his name over the years in the Indian Premier League. If the right-handed batsman, manages to clear the boundary seven more times he will be the third Indian to secure 200 IPL sixes.

In the comprehensive view, Kohli could be the fifth batsman after Chris Gayle (326), AB de Villiers (219), MS Dhoni (213), and Rohit Sharma (208) to reach the landmark.

With his last outing, Kohli registered another big milestone in his IPL career. The leading run-getter in IPL, Kohli concluded 9000 runs in T20s after striking a boundary off Harshal’s delivery. That makes Kohli the first Indian player to reach the landmark.

He is the seventh batsman in the overall record after Gayle (13,296), Kieron Pollard (10,370), Shoaib Malik (9,926), Brendon McCullum (9,922), Warner (9,451) and Finch (9,148).

Virat Kohli still needs wins as his unit stands in the lower half of the points table after losing to Delhi Capitals in their last fixture. They are going against Chennai Super Kings in their upcoming match.

Rohit Sharma and his led squad are occupying the 2nd position on the points table after registering four wins from their six outings in the ongoing season so far. They will next face Delhi Capitals.

Chennai Super Kings are yet to find stable form as they have been able to win just two out of six games. MS Dhoni led side lost the previous game to KKR after winning against Kings XI Punjab on October 4 with help from Shane Watson-Faf Du Plessis.