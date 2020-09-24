IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Drops Two Catches in a Match? Social Media Awash with Shock, Glee - and Memes

Social media had a field day reacting to Virat Kohli dropping not one but two catches in such a short space of time during RCB's IPL 2020 match against KXIP.

India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli is renowned for his fitness levels on the field as well as his ability to effect run-outs and take catches with ease.

Therefore, it came as quite the shock when Kohli dropped not one but two catches during RCB's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab.

The first drop came in the end of the 17th over. KL Rahul - who went on to score a century - attempted a second consecutive six off Dale Steyn and found Kohli in the deep, but he overran himself and put the catch down.

The next one came in the beginning of the 19th over. Rahul once again went for a big shot, this time off Navdeep Saini, but skied it and it was going towards Kohli at long-off. However, the skipper inexplicably put down what was a regulation catch.

Naturally, social media had a field day reacting to the Indian skipper dropping not one but two catches in such a short space of time. Check out some of the best reactions below:

Back to back Catches from Virat kohli 👌 pic.twitter.com/zpjlfns1fK — . (@WarangalCd) September 24, 2020

Virat Kohli next time trying to slander his players for dropping catches but realises he dropped twice.... pic.twitter.com/61iSFZuW5Q — Sia²⁴ #9raciasLuis (@fcbsiaaaa) September 24, 2020

Virat Kohli being overly nice to KL Rahul today 😅#KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/R8owEvERoO — Ankur (@TheSinghAnkur) September 24, 2020

Virat kohli after missing catches. pic.twitter.com/tQ9LDMPg6J — Ajnabee op (@AjnabeeOp) September 24, 2020

Virat Kohli is the best fielder of India Le people watching today's match pic.twitter.com/0jJrSVTXMf — Lucky Dhurve (@DhurveLucky) September 24, 2020

KXIP would go on to finish the first innings at 206-3 thanks to an unbeaten century from Rahul.