IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Fined Massively for RCB's Slow Over-rate against KXIP

It was a forgettable day for Virat Kohli and Royal Challengers Bangalore as they lost the match Against Kings XI Punjab by a massive 97 runs on Thursday. Kohli especially had a bad day, as he dropped KL Rahul twice -- who went on to score a ton -- and was out cheaply. He was dismissed by Sheldon Cottrell for one.

But that is not it. Kohli was later fined a massive Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over rate in the first innings. Later, after the match he admitted that dropping Rahul not once but twice cost them the game and he had to ‘bear the brunt of it.’

“We know exactly where we went wrong and I have to put my hand up and say a couple of important chances went down. There are days when these kind of things happen on the cricket field, they happen and we have to accept them, Kohli said.

"Yeah it didn't (go well). I think we were good in the middle phase with the ball, they got off to a decent start and we pulled things back nicely. I have to stand in front and take the brunt of it, not the best day in the office, couple of important chances of KL when he was set and that cost us 35-40 runs at a later stage,” he added.

Kohli said had they been able to restrict KXIP to 180, they wouldn’t have been ‘under pressure from ball one of the chase.’ The RCB skipper said they have to move on from this loss quickly.

“We have had a good game, we have had a bad game and now it is time to move on. Learn from the mistakes we make. We did pretty well closing in on the second time out. Those are the moments, we pulled things back nicely so we understand how to do that as a team.”