IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Heaps Praise On KXIP’s Mandeep Singh For His Gutsy Knock Against KKR

Entry of Gayle into KXIP has given more strength to the team as the West Indian has been performing with the bat. It is to be seen whether Punjab will be able to make it to the next level of IPL 2020.

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has appreciated Kings XI Punjab batsman Mandeep Singh for his outstanding knock against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, despite losing his father a few days ago.

Kohli, in his Instagram story, wrote, "The most genuinely happy cricketer I know. To do what you've done in this testing time is because of your faith in live and your positive attitude. Well played shera. He's blessing you from above. @mandeeps12 Lion hearted."

Mandeep impressed cricket fans with his unbeaten 66 in the match against Eoin Morgan-led KKR. He stitched a partnership with Chris Gayle after KL Rahul, the skipper of the KXIP, got out at the individual score of 28. Mandeep and Gayle helped their side register an eight wicket win over KKR. Gayle also scored a half-century and was adjudged player of the match for his quick 51 in 29 balls.

With this win, KXIP also settled scores with KKR. In their previous clash in IPL 2020, KKR outperformed KXIP by two runs.

Before this game, Mandeep failed to make an impact as he gave away his wicket after scoring 17 runs in 14 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai.

Kings XI Punjab lost six of their first seven matches and to stay relevant in the tournament, they needed to win all their remaining games. Punjab have won five matches in a row since their eighth match of IPL 2020.

After Monday’s game, KXIP have climbed to the fourth spot on the IPL 2020 points table, while KKR have slipped to the fifth position in the standings.

Punjab have played 12 games as of now and out of which, they have emerged victorious in six. In their remaining two matches in this stage of the tournament, they will be going head to head with Rajasthan Royals on October 30 and taking on Chennai Super Kings on November 1.

