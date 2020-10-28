- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueMatch Ended219/2(20.0) RR 10.95
HYD
DEL131/10(20.0) RR 10.95
Hyderabad beat Delhi by 88 runs
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonMatch Ended149/9(20.0) RR 7.45
KOL
PUN150/2(20.0) RR 7.45
Punjab beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Heaps Praise On KXIP’s Mandeep Singh For His Gutsy Knock Against KKR
Entry of Gayle into KXIP has given more strength to the team as the West Indian has been performing with the bat. It is to be seen whether Punjab will be able to make it to the next level of IPL 2020.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 28, 2020, 3:58 PM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has appreciated Kings XI Punjab batsman Mandeep Singh for his outstanding knock against Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday, despite losing his father a few days ago.
Kohli, in his Instagram story, wrote, "The most genuinely happy cricketer I know. To do what you've done in this testing time is because of your faith in live and your positive attitude. Well played shera. He's blessing you from above. @mandeeps12 Lion hearted."
https://www.instagram.com/stories/virat.kohli/2429082066996238993/?hl=en
Mandeep impressed cricket fans with his unbeaten 66 in the match against Eoin Morgan-led KKR. He stitched a partnership with Chris Gayle after KL Rahul, the skipper of the KXIP, got out at the individual score of 28. Mandeep and Gayle helped their side register an eight wicket win over KKR. Gayle also scored a half-century and was adjudged player of the match for his quick 51 in 29 balls.
With this win, KXIP also settled scores with KKR. In their previous clash in IPL 2020, KKR outperformed KXIP by two runs.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Before this game, Mandeep failed to make an impact as he gave away his wicket after scoring 17 runs in 14 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai.
Kings XI Punjab lost six of their first seven matches and to stay relevant in the tournament, they needed to win all their remaining games. Punjab have won five matches in a row since their eighth match of IPL 2020.
After Monday’s game, KXIP have climbed to the fourth spot on the IPL 2020 points table, while KKR have slipped to the fifth position in the standings.
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
Punjab have played 12 games as of now and out of which, they have emerged victorious in six. In their remaining two matches in this stage of the tournament, they will be going head to head with Rajasthan Royals on October 30 and taking on Chennai Super Kings on November 1.
Entry of Gayle into KXIP has given more strength to the team as the West Indian has been performing with the bat. It is to be seen whether Punjab will be able to make it to the next level of IPL 2020.
Recent Matches
-
HYD vs DEL, IPL, 2020, Match 4727 Oct, 2020 DubaiHyderabad beat Delhi by 88 runs
-
KOL vs PUN, IPL, 2020, Match 4626 Oct, 2020 SharjahPunjab beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
-
MUM vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 4525 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiRajasthan beat Mumbai by 8 wickets
-
BLR vs CHE, IPL, 2020, Match 4425 Oct, 2020 DubaiChennai beat Bangalore by 8 wickets
-
PUN vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 4324 Oct, 2020 DubaiPunjab beat Hyderabad by 12 runs
All Recent Matches