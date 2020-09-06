IPL 2020: Virat Kohli in His Best Weight Now, Has Come Back Fitter After Lockdown, Says Shanker Basu
Basu Shanker, the man responsible for the fitness transformation of the national team, feels India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli has returned from the long break an even fitter athlete after working on "specific physical pointers" that needed attention
