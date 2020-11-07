- Eliminator - 6 Nov, FriMatch Ended131/7(20.0) RR 6.55
IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Pens Down Letter to RCB Fans After Eliminator Loss
RCB skipper Virat Kohli has written an emotional letter to his fans after RCB were eliminated from the IPL 2020.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: November 7, 2020, 12:06 PM IST
RCB skipper Virat Kohli has penned down an emotional letter to fans for their love and support. Kohli and his team were eliminated from the tournament after their loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator."Together through the highs and lows. It's been a great journey for us as a unit. Yes things did not go our way but proud of the whole group. Thank you to all our fans for your support. Your love makes us stronger. See you all soon. #PlayBold @RCBTweets," Kohli tweeted.
[caption id="attachment_3053225" align="alignnone" width="676"] 1604730155_tweetvkvkkvc[/caption]
After the game Kohli acknowledged that the team went through a 'strange' phase where they went onto lose four successive games.
"If you talk about the first innings I don't think we had enough runs on the board. We made one helluva game in the second half, the positions we got ourselves into in the second half. But it is a game of margins and if Kane was taken there then it is a different ball game. Altogether they put us under a lot of pressure in the first innings. Few soft dismissals, few fortunate ones for them as well," Kohli said at the post-match presentation.
"We just didn't have enough runs on the board in my opinion. Maybe a bit of nerves, bit of hesitation. We had to be more expressive with the bat. We didn't have any phases where we got away from the opposition. We allowed bowlers to bowl where they wanted to. Didn't put them under enough pressure. We hit a few balls straight to the fielders in the last 3-4 games. It's been a strange phase of 4-5 games for us. Tonight, just didn't have enough."
