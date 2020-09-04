Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Pulls Off One-hand Stunner in RCB Training Session

A video featuring Virat Kohli in a recent practice session was shared by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)’s official Twitter page.

A video featuring Virat Kohli in a recent practice session was shared by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)’s official Twitter page. In the clip, the India skipper plucks the ball out of thin air with one hand and completes a dive to his right before passing the ball back.

The absolute stunner of a single-handed catch held by the RCB captain left the franchise awestruck.

RCB uploaded the video and captioned the post, “We are running out of things to say at this point, Skip!”

The 31-year-old batsman is in his peak form and looks extremely focussed as the drills progress in the UAE before the tournament kickstarts.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, along with other players and coach, has been fiercely training in the nets in Dubai. RCB’s Twitter handle regularly shares glimpses and updates of the team.

A behind-the-scenes still was shared which shows Kohli addressing his team. “Some important words from the Skip before we get into the hustle! Aye, Aye, Cap!,” reads the caption.

Another video of the focussed team captain was shared with the words, “5 months since Virat Kohli padded up and batted in the nets, but it looked like he wasn’t away from the game even for five minutes. Enjoy the symphony!”

Kohli led RCB has not been successful in taking home the winning title so far. However, the motivated captain seems to be hopeful to take away the trophy for the first time this season.

RCB has good reason to be confident of a win as the team is in safe hands if the marvellous catch is anything to go by.

Since the mandatory self-isolation ended, the players of all the teams have been training rigorously ahead of the commencement of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 13th edition of the IPL will be played from September 19 to November 10. The league is to take place across three venues – Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

