IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Recreates AB de Villiers' Iconic Superman Catch, Shares Image on Social Media
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli recreated the iconic superman catch by Ab de Villiers from the 2018 edition of IPL on Friday at a practice session giving fans a major throwback moment.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: September 19, 2020, 8:19 PM IST
Kohli posted the image of Ab de Villiers’ catch where he leapt in the air and caught the ball with one hand while staying inside the boundary. Next to that image Kohli put his image recreating the unbelievable moment.
Brothers in the air 😃 @ABdeVilliers17 pic.twitter.com/hf0oeB9Z0h
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 19, 2020
Ab de Villiers' catch comes from the 2018 match between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru where the South African player leapt into the air and caught the ball hit by British play Alex Hales. The catch became an instant hit with netizens and generated multiple memes, while many hailed his superhuman abilities.
Sharing the image, Kohli wrote, “Brothers in the air @ABdeVilliers17” The tweet has left cricket fans impressed and excited for the duo’s upcoming partnership on field who are hoping that this year the team might finally lift the winning trophy.
Some sceptical netizens believe that Kohli’s catch was in a practice session which cannot be compared to De Villiers catch in an actual match which comes with all sorts of pressure. As a user commented, “Brothers won’t make it to the final I swear.” Netizens did not miss to point out Yuzvendra Chahal’s priceless reaction in the image posted by Kohli.
In the twelve seasons of IPL the Royal Challengers Bangalore have not won a single season however they have reached the finals in three seasons. It will be interesting to see if playing at an international field will break their jinx and give some hope to its loyal fans.
IPL 2020 kickstarts from September 19 in Abu Dhabi, where defending champions Chennai Super Kings will take on Mumbai Indians. IPL was supposed to commence in March but got postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
