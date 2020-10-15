- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
DEL
RAJ148/8(20.0) RR 8.05
Delhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueMatch Ended167/6(20.0) RR 8.35
CHE
HYD147/8(20.0) RR 8.35
Chennai beat Hyderabad by 20 runs
- Match 31 - 15 Oct, ThuUp Next
RCB
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Reveals His New Superstition to Manchester City Boss
Even Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has a superstition. "I love playing in white shoes, batting specially. It's more of a superstition for me," Kohli told Pep Guardiola, the Manchester City boss, during an Instagram live session.
- IANS
- Updated: October 15, 2020, 1:39 PM IST
Even Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has a superstition. "I love playing in white shoes, batting specially. It's more of a superstition for me," Kohli told Pep Guardiola, the Manchester City boss, during an Instagram live session.
ALSO READ - India's Tour of Australia Will Begin with White-ball Series, Test Venues Confirmed: Report
"When I bat, it's my zone and time to be absolutely close to myself and perform," said the 31-year-old, who made his international debut in 2008.
Kohli also asked Guardiola about him switching colours of his shoes during his playing days. To which the Manchester City boss replied: "When I was playing, all the shoes were black. Now to find a black boot is so difficult. One day when I wore red boots, my mentor and the best manager Johan Cruyff saw it and made me change back into black boots."
Guardiola further revealed that football matches being held without fans during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic feel like "friendly games".
"Without people it's not the same. It feels like a friendly game. We must do it, the show must go on! We need the people to come back to the stadiums when everything is safe," said the 49-year-old.
"It feels very different without them. We miss the fans. Playing closed behind the scenes is weird," he added.
ALSO READ - IPL 2020 Purple Cap Holder: Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada Leads Race As DC Beat RR
Kohli, who has so far played 86 Tests, 248 ODIs and 82 T20Is, is currently leading Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) being played across three venues sans fans in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Recent Matches
-
DEL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 3014 Oct, 2020 DubaiDelhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs
-
CHE vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 2913 Oct, 2020 DubaiChennai beat Hyderabad by 20 runs
-
BLR vs KOL, IPL, 2020, Match 2812 Oct, 2020 SharjahBangalore beat Kolkata by 82 runs
-
DEL vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 2711 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
-
HYD vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2611 Oct, 2020 DubaiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 5 wickets
All Recent Matches