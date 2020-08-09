Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

The IPL is less than a month away, and the players can't once again wait to get on the field. RCB skipper Virat Kohli is charged up to lead his team in the tournament and on Sunday posted a motivational video. "Loyalty above everything. Can't wait for what's to come," Kohli captioned the video, which also featured parts of his interviews as RCB skipper.

Cricketnext Staff |August 9, 2020, 2:00 PM IST
IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Shares Motivational Video on His RCB Journey

The IPL is less than a month away, and the players can't once again wait to get on the field. RCB skipper Virat Kohli is charged up to lead his team in the tournament and on Sunday posted a motivational video. "Loyalty above everything. Can't wait for what's to come," Kohli captioned the video, which also featured parts of his interviews as RCB skipper.

Kohli has been an integral part of the RCB ever since the start of the tournament. In 177 matches for the team he has scored 5412 runs, and that also includes five tons.

Earlier, Kohli-led RCB side was tipped to win their maiden IPL title in the UAE by former Australia spinner Brad Hogg.

"They (RCB) will have a big chance to take out an IPL. They have always had good stock on paper but they have never been able to go out and get the job done," Hogg said in video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

"Now, with the inclusion of (Aaron) Finch at the top, he will be able to dominate the powerplay overs...get some quick runs and relieve the pressure off AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli in the middle-order.

"Also, their bowling attack looks strong with Dale Steyn and Kane Richardson, and they have a better team balance as compared to last couple of years. They will have a better strategy going into the tournament," he added.

