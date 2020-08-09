IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Shares Motivational Video on His RCB Journey
The IPL is less than a month away, and the players can't once again wait to get on the field. RCB skipper Virat Kohli is charged up to lead his team in the tournament and on Sunday posted a motivational video. "Loyalty above everything. Can't wait for what's to come," Kohli captioned the video, which also featured parts of his interviews as RCB skipper.
