IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Should Never Bat Lower Than No. 3, Says Former India Pacer

Virat Kohli's captaincy is once again under-fire after their massive defeat to KXIP on Thursday. Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar pointed out a couple of decisions that changed the course of the match. First he pointed out giving an over to Shivam Dube during the end of the innings -- he did manage to pick up two wickets -- but Agarkar feels that Kohli should have gone with his strike bowlers when KL Rahul was batting.

“I understand Dube had a couple of decent overs. But when you come into the last over, when one batsman is set and batting at 100+, you would want your main bowler to come and bowl. Particularly, in the last over, because in T20 cricket, a couple of deliveries could make a huge difference,” Agarkar said on the ESPNCricinfo T20 Timeout show.

Rahul smashed a powerful 132 from 69 balls and took his team to 206/3. While chasing, RCB lost a few early wickets, and Kohli went in to bat at no.4 -- another error according to Agarkar.

“Even though they were never even in the chase because they had lost too many wickets. And that is the other thing. Virat Kohli should never bat lower than No. 3. Yes, because they have Aaron Finch so he is not opening. But he just cannot bat lower than No. 3,” Agarkar said.

“These are the games in which he takes extra responsibility or rises to the occasion. He likes to get in the game. I was a little surprised he did not come to bat at no. 3. Not great decision making on the day.”