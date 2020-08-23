Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Sweats it Out in Hotel Room, Makes the Most of Quarantine in Dubai

RCB's Indian contingent and skipper Virat Kohli have finally reached Dubai for the upcoming IPL 2020. A day later AB De Villiers, Chris Morris and Dale Steyn too joined the team. The team will be quarantining in the team hotel, where they will also go Covid-19 tests. But that has not deterred Kohli from starting his training from the hotel room.

Cricketnext Staff |August 23, 2020, 1:16 PM IST
RCB's Indian contingent and skipper Virat Kohli have finally reached Dubai for the upcoming IPL 2020. A day later AB De Villiers, Chris Morris and Dale Steyn too joined the team. The team will be quarantining in the team hotel, where they will also go Covid-19 tests. But that has not deterred Kohli from starting his training from the hotel room.

The 31-year-old shared a picture on Instagram and captioned it, "Keep putting in the work". RCB too shared the picture on their official Twitter handle, captioning it "No days off for Captain Kohli!"

RCB, till now haven't won the IPL, but have made it to the final thrice. They had a horrific last season, and would like to change things around to lift the trophy. Playing on foreign soil might just benefit them.

All the matches will only be played across three venues -- Sharjah, Abu Dhabi and Dubai -- over a period of 53 days. This is the second time that the tournament will be hosted in the UAE. Back in 2014, during the general elections in India, the tournament was moved out. Prior to that in 2009, the entire tournament was hosted in South Africa.

Earlier, RCB chairman Sanjeev Churiwala had said, “Virat is the Indian captain. And has the highest fan-followers. We all love Virat and love to be associated with him. As RCB, as an RCB owner, we are very, very proud that Virat is associated with us."

