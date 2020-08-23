IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Sweats it Out in Hotel Room, Makes the Most of Quarantine in Dubai
RCB's Indian contingent and skipper Virat Kohli have finally reached Dubai for the upcoming IPL 2020. A day later AB De Villiers, Chris Morris and Dale Steyn too joined the team. The team will be quarantining in the team hotel, where they will also go Covid-19 tests. But that has not deterred Kohli from starting his training from the hotel room.
