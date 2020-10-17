IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Wishes Anil Kumble, Gets Trolled by Twitterati

- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatMatch Ended177/6(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR179/3(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriMatch Ended148/5(20.0) RR 7.4
KOL
MUM149/2(20.0) RR 7.4
Mumbai beat Kolkata by 8 wickets
- Match 35 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
SRH
KKR
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 36 - 18 Oct, SunUp Next
MI
KXIP
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 37 - 19 Oct, MonUp Next
CSK
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 38 - 20 Oct, TueUp Next
KXIP
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 39 - 21 Oct, WedUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 40 - 22 Oct, ThuUp Next
RR
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 41 - 23 Oct, FriUp Next
CSK
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 42 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KKR
DC
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 43 - 24 Oct, SatUp Next
KXIP
SRH
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 44 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RCB
CSK
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 45 - 25 Oct, SunUp Next
RR
MI
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 46 - 26 Oct, MonUp Next
KKR
KXIP
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- Match 47 - 27 Oct, TueUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 48 - 28 Oct, WedUp Next
MI
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 49 - 29 Oct, ThuUp Next
CSK
KKR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- 1st ODI - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 50 - 30 Oct, FriUp Next
KXIP
RR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 51 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
DC
MI
15:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 52 - 31 Oct, SatUp Next
RCB
SRH
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 2nd ODI - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 53 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
CSK
KXIP
15:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 54 - 1 Nov, SunUp Next
KKR
RR
19:30 IST - Dubai
- Match 55 - 2 Nov, MonUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
10:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- Match 56 - 3 Nov, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Sharjah
- 1st T20I - 7 Nov, SatUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 2nd T20I - 8 Nov, SunUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueUp Next
PAK
ZIM
14:30 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:00 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 4th Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 1st ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
07:30 IST - Perth
- 2nd ODI - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Melbourne
- 3rd ODI - 17 Jan, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Wishes Anil Kumble, Gets Trolled by Twitterati
Virat Kohli took to Twitter to wish former cricketer and current Kings XI Punjab coach in the ongoing IPL 2020
- Trending Desk
- Updated: October 17, 2020, 9:34 PM IST
Virat Kohli took to Twitter to wish former cricketer and current Kings XI Punjab coach in the ongoing IPL 2020, Anil Kumble, who celebrated his 50th birthday today.
Several fans echoed Kohli’s words and appreciated his gesture. But there were still others who trolled him recalling the infamous tussle the two had back in 2017, which ended in Kumble resigning from the position of the coach of the Indian cricket team.
“Wish you a very happy birthday Anil Bhai @anilkumble1074. Have a great day,” wrote current India captain on Twitter.
Wish you a very happy birthday Anil Bhai @anilkumble1074. Have a great day.
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 17, 2020
One user on Twitter alleged that Kohli insulted Kumble.
आपने तो बहुत बेज़्ज़त किया उन्हें
— Abhinav Jaipur (@asabhisays) October 17, 2020
“You were the only one who ditched him,” read another comment.
You were the only one who ditched him.
— Krishna Deshmukh (@ImKrishna423) October 17, 2020
One user wrote, “It would be the best birthday gift if you let him be the coach of (the) team.”
It would be best birthday gift if you let him be a coach of a team
— Krsna (@Krsna42553522) October 17, 2020
Another user expressed surprise at Kohli wishing Kumble using a meme.
— Srivathsav M (@SrivathsavMura1) October 17, 2020
“Shocked! Is this really happening!” exclaimed a user.
Shocked.....is this really happening!!!
— Keerthana Nair (@KeerthanaNair1) October 17, 2020
Here’s one funny comment by one of the users: “When your mom makes you wish that uncle you hate on his birthday only so that she does not get embarrassed at family gatherings with comments about your character.”
When your mom makes you wish that uncle you hate on his birthday only so that she does not get embarrassed at family gatherings with comments about your character. https://t.co/SqgxBfSplC
— Saumya Mehta (@saumyameh) October 17, 2020
There were also several users who posted pictures of Kohli and Kumble together sharing warm moments on the field on and off the field.
Happy Birthday @anilkumble1074 sir
From @imVkohli fans#SarkaruVaariPaata #Master @imVkohli @urstrulyMahesh pic.twitter.com/cVvHXamwTt
— urstrulykumar™ (@fanofssmb123) October 17, 2020
Happiest birthday @anilkumble1074 sir best behalf of @imVkohli fans ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XWXOOX1nfN
— Billa Shiva (@Billa_Shiva_) October 17, 2020
One user expressed his satisfaction with Kohli’s gesture. He tweeted, “I had never expected this tweet from you, lots of respect for you. You have certainly evolved as a person and this is a lesson - Forgive and Forget”
Coincidentally, Kings XI Punjab coached by Kumble has lost all their matches in the ongoing IPL tournament, except the two played against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. The split between Kohli and Kumble has been a hotly contested topic ever since it has come to light. While some BCCI officials said the two had disagreements regarding the team selection, there were others who said it was due to their decision making in the field.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6009
|261
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
