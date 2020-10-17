IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Wishes Anil Kumble, Gets Trolled by Twitterati

Virat Kohli took to Twitter to wish former cricketer and current Kings XI Punjab coach in the ongoing IPL 2020

Virat Kohli took to Twitter to wish former cricketer and current Kings XI Punjab coach in the ongoing IPL 2020, Anil Kumble, who celebrated his 50th birthday today.

Several fans echoed Kohli’s words and appreciated his gesture. But there were still others who trolled him recalling the infamous tussle the two had back in 2017, which ended in Kumble resigning from the position of the coach of the Indian cricket team.

“Wish you a very happy birthday Anil Bhai @anilkumble1074. Have a great day,” wrote current India captain on Twitter.

One user on Twitter alleged that Kohli insulted Kumble.

“You were the only one who ditched him,” read another comment.

One user wrote, “It would be the best birthday gift if you let him be the coach of (the) team.”

Another user expressed surprise at Kohli wishing Kumble using a meme.

“Shocked! Is this really happening!” exclaimed a user.

Here’s one funny comment by one of the users: “When your mom makes you wish that uncle you hate on his birthday only so that she does not get embarrassed at family gatherings with comments about your character.”

There were also several users who posted pictures of Kohli and Kumble together sharing warm moments on the field on and off the field.

One user expressed his satisfaction with Kohli’s gesture. He tweeted, “I had never expected this tweet from you, lots of respect for you. You have certainly evolved as a person and this is a lesson - Forgive and Forget”

Coincidentally, Kings XI Punjab coached by Kumble has lost all their matches in the ongoing IPL tournament, except the two played against Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore. The split between Kohli and Kumble has been a hotly contested topic ever since it has come to light. While some BCCI officials said the two had disagreements regarding the team selection, there were others who said it was due to their decision making in the field.