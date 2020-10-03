IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag Hails Priyam Garg and Other Youngsters for their Performances in the Tournament

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag has hailed the performance of the youngsters so far in this edition the IPL 2020 and specifically mentioned Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Priyam Garg following his superb performance against the Chennai Super Kings

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag has hailed the performance of the youngsters so far in this edition the IPL 2020 and specifically mentioned Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Priyam Garg following his superb performance against the Chennai Super Kings. Sehwag believes Garg could be a bright prospect.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE|IPL 2020 SCHEDULE|IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

“Baghban feeling for Chennai. Under 19 guys smashing the senior guys. Priyam Garg looks a very bright prospect. Great tournament for the youngsters so far,” wrote Sehwag on Twitter, as he shared a still of SRH’s batting innings of Friday’s match against CSK. Check out the post:

Baghban feeling for Chennai. Under 19 guys smashing the senior guys. Priyam Garg looks a very bright prospect. Great tournament for the youngsters so far. #CSKvsSRH pic.twitter.com/XEUGMaq4Nu — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 2, 2020

Batting first, SRH got off to a shaky start as opener Jonny Bairstow, who has had a decent tournament with the bat prior to this match, was out for a duck in the very first over. While David Warner and Manish Pandey kept the scoreboard going for a while, after their departure, the team’s prospect looked bleak. Kane Williamson got out for duck and SRH were 69 for 4 at the end of the 11th over.

At this crucial juncture arrived the 19-year-old Priyam Garg. This was only the second time in IPL 2020 that he got the chance to bat. On the first occasion, he had failed to impress. But this time, the team depended on him and he showed the goods. He smashed an impressive 51 runs off 26 balls, with a whopping strike rate of 196.15. He remained on the crease till the end and helped his team reach 164 in 20 overs.

Garg was deservedly awarded the man of the match as the target proved to be too much for Dhoni’s boys. Another youngster of SRH, Rashid Khan impressed with the ball in the second innings, as he conceded just 12 runs in his allotted quota of four overs. SRH won by 7 runs.

Earlier this week, Sehwag had praised Rashid Khan after SRH’s win over Delhi Capitals. He had tweeted

Delighted for Natarajan. Excellent execution of yorkers at the end. Rashid was sensational as well. Great now that all the teams are off the mark. The fun continues. Om Tewatia Namah#SRHvDC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 29, 2020

“Delighted for Natarajan. Excellent execution of yorkers at the end. Rashid was sensational as well. Great now that all the teams are off the mark. The fun continues. Om Tewatia Namah.”

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Rashid Khan – The Master Restrictor For Sunrisers Hyderabad

The youngsters are indeed leaving their mark in this tournament, which is great news for Indian cricket.