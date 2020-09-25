IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag Hails Rohit Sharma As the Best Captain After MS Dhoni in IPL

Rohit Sharma's brilliant captaincy in the second innings has garnered him a lot of praise from fans and experts.

Rohit Sharma’s fantastic 80-run knock that won him the Man of the Match against Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020 and his brilliant captaincy in the second innings has garnered him a lot of praise from fans and experts.

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag believes Sharma is the next best captain after MS Dhoni in IPL.

“I have always been saying that Sharma is the best captain in this tournament (IPL) after Dhoni. The way he understands the game and makes tactical changes is simply outstanding,” Sehwag said in a conversation with sports presenter Gaurav Kapoor on Cricbuzz.

After losing two wickets early, KKR seemed to steady the innings with Dinesh Karthik and Nitish Rana taking charge. The partnership could have proved dangerous for MI, but then captain Sharma unexpectedly brought in Keiron Pollard to attack. That move certainly would have raised many eyebrows. But bowling against left-handed batsman Rana, Pollard proved quite economical and ended up picking his wicket. Sehwag was quite impressed by this bold decision.

If there had been any other captain in place of Sharma, he would have brought Krunal Pandya to bowl against Rana, said Sehwag.

“Pollard kept the run-flow in check. Had Rohit Sharma used him against a right-hander, he would have conceded more runs. Pollard usually concedes about 25 runs an over, but that did not happen here,” commented Sehwag.

While Dhoni is widely considered the best captain of the IPL owing to his team Chennai Super Kings’ consistent performance, making the playoffs so many times, it cannot be denied that Mumbai Indians has been the most successful team when it comes to the number of titles. In the end, isn’t that what counts!

Mumbai Indians made an emphatic comeback in the tournament after losing their first match against CSK. They took down one of the strongest teams in the mix and that too with a massive margin of 49 runs. These are clear indications that MI will be among the top contenders of the title even this time around. Rohit Sharma’s knock also shows that he is the man who can lead from the front. Compared to that, Dhoni is dealing with a crisis of confidence in his batting.