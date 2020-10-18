IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag in Awe of Rahul Tewatia, Jokes He will Make Covid Vaccine

Virender Sehwag was all praise for Rahul Tewatia after his all-round performance against RCB.

Rahul Tewatia has a made a name for himself and his fans are going crazy for him since the day he launched Sheldon Cottrell for 30 runs in the game against KXIP in Sharjah.Even against SRH, Tewatia was at his menacing best as he led his team home in a tense chase in Dubai. Even against RCB, Tewatia displayed sparks of brilliance as he removed Devdutt Padikkal and then took a splendid catch in the very next ball to send back dangerman Virat Kohli.

Such was his performance that former India cricketer Virender Sehwag couldn't help himself from praising him on Twitter.

Sehwag said: “Tewatia kuchh bhi kar sakte hain. Agar Covid vaccine banane ka ek mauka mil gaya, toh jaisa unka time chal raha hai , lagta hai bana denge. What a season for him"

Tewatia's effort went in vain as ABD led from the front to steer RCB to a 7-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals. The 36-year-old South African superstar swung the odds in RCB's favour when he started the 19th over bowled by Jaydev Unadkat with three consecutive sixes.

After a single took de Villiers off the strike, the under-pressure Unadkat bowled a wide delivery before his fifth ball was dispatched for four by Gurkeerat Singh.

Another single off the last ball took the tally for the over to 25 runs. RCB needed 35 from 12 balls before the start of the over and that deficit was reduced to 10 of the last six balls.

Jofra Archer bowled the last and after five runs came off the first three balls, de Villiers hit the fourth for a six over deep midwicket to take his team over the line.