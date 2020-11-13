IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag Names Five Worst Performers Of This Season

Some big guns have not performed up to the mark this season. Here is a list of worst performers of this season according to former cricketer Virender Sehwag.

Now that the IPL 2020 is wrapped up, experts are analysing the performances of individuals and teams in hindsight. Former cricketer Virender Sehwag, who airs his views through his programme “Viru Ki Baithak” on his Facebook page, talked about some of the players in his characteristic humorous style. Sehwag picked five big names who were quite expensive but turned out to be the worst performers of the IPL 2020.

Aaron Finch – Sehwag said that the Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman did not live up to the expectations. “I gave him my pet name as I believed he would be Viru to Thakur Kohli. But it looks like the curse of Bangalore affected him badly,” commented Sehwag.

Andre Russell – Kolkata Knight Riders’ all-rounder Russell was next on Sehwag’s list. “Russell’s muscles remained ineffective this season and in every innings he let us down after getting our hopes up. That is probably why KKR couldn’t make it to the playoffs,” said Sehwag.

Shane Watson – Chennai Super Kings batsman Watson was also among the worst performers this season, according to Sehwag. “CSK fans and I had high hopes from this diesel engine (Watson), but despite so many kicks, it did not start properly. And at the end of the season, he gave up and announced his retirement,” remarked Sehwag.

Glenn Maxwell – Calling him a 10-crore cheerleader, Sehwag opined that the batsman proved too costly to Kings XI Punjab. “Maxwell has a record of shirking work in the past few seasons, but this time he outdid himself. This is what you call a highly paid vacation,” joked Sehwag.

Dale Steyn – Sehwag said he was shocked to see the pacer Dale Steyn getting thrashed by the batsmen this season. “There was a time when everyone was afraid of the Steyn gun. But this season, Steyn gun did not show up and instead we got a ‘desi katta’ (homemade pipe gun). It was hard to believe to see him get thrashed. It is unlikely that this gun will find a new buyer next season,” said Sehwag.

MI were successful in defending their title when they defeated Delhi Capitals in the final of the IPL 2020. With this title, the side have clinched the title on 5 different occasions and have become the first side to achieve this remarkable feat.