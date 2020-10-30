IPL 2020: Virender Sehwag Praises Suryakumar Yadav For The Stare-Off With Virat Kohli

Kohli was seen walking up to Yadav while shining the ball. But Yadav remained undeterred and gave the RCB skipper a deadpan stare before quietly walking away showing immense cool and maturity.

Virender Sehwag hailed Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav for his excellent performance with the bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The former India opener also broke silence on the much-talked-about stare exchange between the MI attacking right-handed batsman and the RCB skipper, Virat Kohli.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Sehwag complimented Yadav on maintaining dignity and composure opposite the Indian captain at the crease during the match on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

Sehwag heaped praises for the 30-year-old top-order renegade. He said that the match was phenomenal, especially the innings by Yadav was simply outstanding. The cricketing stalwart added that Yadav showed Virat Kohli that he doesn’t fear anyone and is not inferior to anyone. This was in context of the India selection snub for the tour Down Under faced by Yadav.

For the unknown, during the blistering battle between Kieron Pollard-led side and Virat Kohli co., there came the moment at the13th over. Kohli was seen walking up to Yadav while shining the ball. But Yadav remained undeterred and gave the RCB skipper a deadpan stare before quietly walking away showing immense cool and maturity.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

The veteran Indian swashbuckler, during the virtual discussion, is hopeful that it won’t be too late before Yadav’s efforts bear fruit. Several players in the past from the domestic circuit didn’t get the opportunity to represent India despite great level performances. However, KKR star bowler Varun Chakravarthy has got a maiden call to be in the India team after picking 5 wickets this season in a single game. This, says Sehwag, is a fine example of the role of IPL. He is confident that those doing well will get an opportunity as the IPL platform and format is encouraging of talent.

With the most memorable innings, Yadav (79 off 43) took his side home to victory. The win has resulted in Mumbai Indians becoming the first team in the ongoing tournament to directly make it to the playoffs.