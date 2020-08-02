Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

IPL 2020 | Vivo to Continue as Title Sponsor, Decides BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in its all-important Governing Council meeting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday decided to continue with Vivo as the title sponsor.

IANS |August 2, 2020, 8:43 PM IST
While there have been issues between India and China, the decision has been taken keeping in mind the sponsorship agreement and after consulting the legal team.

Speaking to IANS, a BCCI official said that the matter was discussed in the meeting and it was decided to continue with VIVO as title sponsors.

"The BCCI has taken this decision after the perusal of the sponsorship agreement and the ownership pattern and upon receiving legal advice in the matter," the official explained.

IPL 2020: Final to be Held on November 10; Evening Matches to Start at 7.30 PM IST

The BCCI had on June 19 tweeted on the matter from its IPL handle. "Taking note of the border skirmish that resulted in the martyrdom of our brave jawans, the IPL Governing Council has convened a meeting next week to review IPL's various sponsorship deals." the official handle of IPL had said.

This was after the clash between India and China in the Galwan Valley. Twenty Indian Army men, including officers, were killed in an unprecedented violent clash with Chinese People's Liberation Army troops at Galwan Valley in Eastern Ladakh.

In other important matters, it was decided that the IPL final will be played on a Tuesday (November 10) this time round and there will be 10 double headers in the league. The league will be held from September 19 to November 10 and the evening matches will start at 7:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

Upcoming Matches

Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020

IRE vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3760 104
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
