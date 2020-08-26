Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

Match 1: LUX VS CZE

upcoming
LUX LUX
CZE CZE

Rose Bowl, Southampton

28 Aug, 202020:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Manchester

28 Aug, 202022:30 IST

Match 2: CZE VS LUX

upcoming
CZE CZE
LUX LUX

Manchester

29 Aug, 202014:00 IST

Match 3: LUX VS BEL

upcoming
LUX LUX
BEL BEL

Manchester

29 Aug, 202017:30 IST

IPL 2020: VPS Healthcare to Conduct 20k Plus Covid-19 Tests During IPL

The BCCI has recruited VPS Healthcare as the official COVID-19 testing agency for the upcoming IPL, where more than 20,000 tests will be conducted for nearly three months. As per a press release sent by the company, the 20,000 tests will include "all players, support staff of the franchisees, BCCI officials and IPL stakeholders." "We are also in discussion with the BCCI on the provision of providing other allied support medical services in line with the requirement for the conduct of the tournament," the release further stated..

PTI |August 26, 2020, 3:17 PM IST
Shikhar Dhawan (Twitter)

The BCCI has recruited VPS Healthcare as the official COVID-19 testing agency for the upcoming IPL, where more than 20,000 tests will be conducted for nearly three months. As per a press release sent by the company, the 20,000 tests will include "all players, support staff of the franchisees, BCCI officials and IPL stakeholders." "We are also in discussion with the BCCI on the provision of providing other allied support medical services in line with the requirement for the conduct of the tournament," the release further stated.

ALSO READ - Mankad Debate: 'Have Already Had a 'Refreshing' Chat With Ricky Ponting on Phone', Reveals R Ashwin

All players and staff members of the teams are being tested on days 1, 3 and 6 before they are being allowed to enter the bio bubble. After that players and others are supposed to be tested every fifth day throughout the course of the tournament.

Recently, former Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt had tested positive for Covid-19. That put fellow Jamaican Chris Gayle at risk of contracting the virus, since the latter reportedly attended Bolt's birthday party. Gayle is all set to appear in the IPL for Kings XI Punjab, but his chances could have been jeopardised, had he tested positive.

ALSO READ - Former India Pacer Reveals Why Virat Kohli's Team is More Successful in Tests Abroad

But Gayle, announced on social media, that his results have come negative. “Couple days ago. 1st Covid-19 test.. Before travel I need 2 negative test,” one of his posts ready. In another post, Gayle wrote, “The last one went a bit too far in my nose. Phew. Result was negative.”

As far as Bolt is concerned, he announced on Saturday that he has tested positive, that he’s asymptomatic and has been advised home quarantine. At the party, it is believed that Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling, Bayer Leverkusen and Leon Bailey were also in attendance.

bccicoronavirusiplipl 2020VPS

Upcoming Matches

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 1 | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

CZE vs LUX
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Pakistan in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 28 Aug, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 2 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

LUX vs CZE
Manchester

Luxembourg T20I Tri-Series, 2020 | Match 3 | Sat, 29 Aug, 2020

BEL vs LUX
Manchester All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more