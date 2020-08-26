IPL 2020: VPS Healthcare to Conduct 20k Plus Covid-19 Tests During IPL
The BCCI has recruited VPS Healthcare as the official COVID-19 testing agency for the upcoming IPL, where more than 20,000 tests will be conducted for nearly three months. As per a press release sent by the company, the 20,000 tests will include "all players, support staff of the franchisees, BCCI officials and IPL stakeholders." "We are also in discussion with the BCCI on the provision of providing other allied support medical services in line with the requirement for the conduct of the tournament," the release further stated..
