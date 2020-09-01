Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule

Get the app

Live

PAK IN ENG, 3 T20IS, 2020 3rd T20I, Old Trafford, Manchester, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Pakistan

190/4 (20.0)

Pakistan
v/s
England
England*

92/4 (10.2)

England need 99 runs in 58 balls at 10.24 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 27, County Ground, Northampton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Northamptonshire

158/7 (20.0)

Northamptonshire
v/s
Warwickshire
Warwickshire*

55/5 (11.1)

Warwickshire need 104 runs in 53 balls at 11.77 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 28, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Glamorgan

133/8 (20.0)

Glamorgan
v/s
Somerset
Somerset*

103/2 (12.4)

Somerset need 31 runs in 44 balls at 4.22 rpo
Live

VB, 2020 Match 26, Lord's, London, 01 September, 2020

2ND INN

Middlesex

165/5 (20.0)

Middlesex
v/s
Sussex
Sussex*

116/5 (13.4)

Sussex need 50 runs in 38 balls at 7.89 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: PAK VS ENG

live
PAK PAK
ENG ENG

Manchester

01 Sep, 202022:30 IST

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

04 Sep, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

06 Sep, 202018:45 IST

3rd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Sep, 202022:30 IST

IPL 2020: VVS Laxman Visits Sharjah Stadium, Recalls Sachin Tendulkar's 'Desert Storm'

The mid-1990s saw a massive rise of Sachin Tendulkar, arguably the greatest batsman of all time. That was the time he scored tons at will and decimated every opposition. Back in 1998, he scored two superb centuries against the Australians in Sharjah, that took the world by a storm.

Cricketnext Staff |September 1, 2020, 9:28 AM IST
Sachin Tendulkar. (Twitter)

The mid-1990s saw a massive rise of Sachin Tendulkar, arguably the greatest batsman of all time. That was the time he scored tons at will and decimated every opposition. Back in 1998, he scored two superb centuries against the Australians in Sharjah, that took the world by a storm.

FULL IPL 2020 COVERAGE

The first one took India into the final of the triangular series, and has more popularly been remembered as the 'Desert Storm'. Tendulkar went berserk that day, and took India within the touching distance of a victory. While the other one, in the final, saw India win the final against Australia. He smashed 134, on his birthday, to hand India the trophy.

In one of those innings, on the other end was VVS Laxman, who witnessed one of the best ODI innings of all times. Now a part of SRH, Laxman visited the Sharjah Stadium once again, and took to Twitter to recall those memories.

“Coming back to Sharjah after a long time. Whenever I walk on this field memories of those two special 100s from @sachin_rt comes back to my mind, rushing like a #desertstorm,” Laxman wrote on Twitter with a photograph of him at the stadium.

The IPL 2020 is due to start on September 19 in the UAE, and the three venues for the event are Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

desert stormiplipl 2020sachin tendulkarsharjahvvs laxman

Upcoming Matches

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 1st T20I | Fri, 04 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 2nd T20I | Sun, 06 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

Australia in England, 3 T20I Series, 2020 | 3rd T20I | Tue, 08 Sep, 2020

AUS vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3882 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5093 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4874 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5688 259
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more