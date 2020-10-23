IPL 2020: Want To Know The Reason Behind Yuzvendra Chahal’s Happiness? Here It Is

Royal Challengers Bangalore revealed the secret to Chahal’s superb performance so far in IPL 2020. The franchise divulged that the reason behind the spinner’s on field success is his off field happiness.

Yuzvendra Chahal is one of the key bowlers of Royal Challengers Bangalore. He is one of the most successful bowlers in IPL 2020. Chahal is placed at the fourth spot on the list of bowlers with most wickets. In 10 games, he has picked 15 wickets with an economy of 7.23.

The franchise uploaded a video on Twitter to show “new reason behind his happiness”. The video features Chahal’s fiancée Dhanashree Verma and the spin bowler. “The happier @yuzi chahal is off the field, the more lethal he is on the field. And there’s a new reason behind his happiness of late, and that’s Dhanashree Verma,” reads the caption of the post.

Bold Diaries: Yuzi’s biggest reason to smile The happier @yuzi_chahal is off the field, the more lethal he is on the field. And there’s a new reason behind his happiness of late, and that’s Dhanashree Verma. These two are ❤️#PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/Y262gh9874 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) October 23, 2020

In the clip, Dhanashree surprises Chahal before the RCB’s match. In the beginning of the video, she introduces herself as a choreographer and a dentist by profession. Dhanashree says that she landed in Dubai on October 11 and she was supposed to meet Chahal on October 12 post RCB’s match. But, to surprise him, she visited the hotel where he was staying.

She is seen knocking on the door of Chahal’s room. As soon as he opens the door, an expression of surprise appears on his face. When someone asks Chahal in the video to honestly reveal how much he was missing her, he replies, on a lighter note, that he is missing his freedom. The spinner in the end of the video thanked the people who planned this surprise for him.

Chahal and Dhanashree got engaged on August 8. He surprised Dhanashree last month on her birthday by sending several bouquets and presents. He could not personally meet her as the player was in the UAE for IPL 2020.

She uploaded two pictures showing all the gifts sent by Chahal. In the photos, she can be seen posing with her mother with Chahal on the video call. Posting the image, she wrote, “Both my favourites in one frame. @yuzi_chahal23 thank you for making my day so colourful & vibrant with all your love & of course Flowers. If you swipe and check the other pic you will find worlds cutest smile. Love you.”