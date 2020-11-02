IPL 2020: Wanted to Be Free-flowing, It Was the Only Way to Beat RR - Eoin Morgan

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan said that the side were out to play a free-flowing style of cricket in their final IPL 2020 group stage match against RR.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Eoin Morgan said that the side were out to play a free-flowing style of cricket in their final Indian Premier League (IPL) group stage match on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium against Rajasthan Royals (RR) as they looked to keep their chances of entering the play-off stage alive. Pat Cummins took four wickets as KKR recorded a valuable 60-run win over RR in Chasing a target of 192, RR only managed a paltry 131/9 in their 20 overs and their campaign came to an end. (IPL 2020 | IPL SCHEDULE | IPL POINTS TABLE)

"I thought it was around a par score. Every batsman who came back in and said that it was a beautiful wicket with the dew in. We lost wickets between 10th and 15th overs, and to finish like we did was really good," Morgan said after the match.

"We were out there to be play a free-flowing style of cricket. That was the only way we were going to win. Especially with the dew factor expected anyway, irrespective of when it came.

"Bringing out Dre Russ in meant that it took the conditions out of the equation. We backed the guys to take a bit of risk even if it wasn't there. That was one thing we talked about, leading into this game."

Morgan also spoke about the bowling strategy they employed in order to contain RR and also how they didn't focus too much on the net run rate numbers.

"We felt that a hard length or a good length was the best spot to bowl. We tried to execute that in the first six overs and I thought Mavi was outstanding. Obviously Pat set the tone early on. Winning the game was about taking wickets, especially early.

"RR are a side that are top-heavy and you need to get them early. Having that aggressive mindset was important for us.

"Yes, I was aware of the numbers (about net run rate) but you need to first get yourself into a winning position. I don't think we could have done anything more today. So whatever happens from here is upto the Gods."