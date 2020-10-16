IPL 2020: 'Was Disappointed I Didn't Finish Last Game, Rectified it Now' - Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock ensured Mumbai Indians made light work of a 149-run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders, taking his team to victory with eight wickets and 19 balls to spare in Abu Dhabi on Friday

Quinton de Kock ensured Mumbai Indians made light work of a 149-run chase against Kolkata Knight Riders, taking his team to victory with eight wickets and 19 balls to spare in Abu Dhabi on Friday. De Kock was unbeaten on 78 off 44, hitting 9 fours and three sixes to win the Man of the Match award.

IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP

De Kock said he was determined to bat through and finish the match, pointing to him falling for 53 and not finishing the chase against Delhi Capitals in the previous match.

"Those leg-side shots are just one of the shots I have in my armoury. I don't plan to do that, it is just natural. It is just about keeping my balance and playing them as I see them," he said in the post-match presentation.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

"Last game I was disappointed I didn't finish the game. Mahela had a couple of words with us. So I had to rectify that. Mahela can come hard at you if you do something ordinary."

De Kock had dropped Pat Cummins while keeping, which played a part in KKR recovering to 148.

"I have played this game enough to know you can't do anything about it if you drop one. You have to carry on and do the best for your team. I am a better keeper than that, and don't drop catches on purpose so that is nothing to worry about," he said.

Eoin Morgan, who took over as KKR captain, conceded that KKR were nowhere in the race.

"We weren’t in the race at all today, being four or five down. Managed to get a score on the board but when Mumbai come out and play like that, it's difficult to to stop. Guys fought hard but just not enough runs on the board," he said.

"Numbers 4, 5 and 6 we have lot of experience. Given the match ups in different games, we're trying our best hand. Don’t think it would have made much difference today.

"Moving forward we have to try to make the most of our batting talent according to the opposition."