IPL 2020: Was prepared to do anything to play in IPL, Says Alex Carey

Delhi Capitals’ Aussie import Alex Carey is excited that the Indian Premier League is ultimately taking place despite the Coronavirus pandemic.Carey said he was ‘prepared to anything to come here and play.’

The league was scheduled to begin on March 19 but was suspended as WHO declared Covid-19 situation a pandemic."It's a different situation to be in and to be able to come over here (UAE) and play, to have the IPL go ahead is an amazing feeling. For that, we thank the players - thank everyone for putting things together for us. When we were in England, we had a bubble life there, which went really well," Carey said in a statement.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE | LIVE SCORE: KKR vs MI

Carey was involved in the three match ODI series against England where he hit a century against the arch-rivals England to win the third ODI.

"From there, we jumped on the plane the day after the game (against England) and stayed in Dubai in our hotel bedrooms for the next 24 hours and got our COVID tests done. We were prepared to do anything to come here and to be able to play. The tournament has started so well for us and with another game just around the corner against CSK, hopefully, big Stoiney (Marcus Stoinis) can continue his great form," he added.

Carey was on the bench when Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab In the super over and he said that he had full confidence on Kagiso Rabada.

"It was my first IPL game and also my first Super Over, so that was a new experience as well. I suppose we went into the Super Over with a bit of momentum and managed to steal the game then. I had full confidence in Rabada, I have faced him a few times, so I was sure that he was going to nail his yorkers, which he has done a few times to me. He was incredible," Carey said.